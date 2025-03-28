Leicester City have taken to social media to react to the performance of striker Jordan Ayew in the international break

The new Black Stars captain excelled for Ghana in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers as the West Africans collected six points

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations absentees are on the brink of securing qualification to the 2026 World Cup

Leicester City have congratulated Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew for his exploits during the international break with the Black Stars.

The Leicester City striker was Ghana's heartbeat on matchdays 5 and 6 of the 2025 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Africa when Ghana played against Chad and Madagascar.

Ayew scored in the 5-0 thrashing of Chad to improve his goal-scoring run in the qualifiers to five before delivering a hat-trick of assists in the 3-0 victory over Madagascar on Monday evening.

In six matches, the newly confirmed Black Stars captain has scored five goals and delivered four assists as Ghana moved to the top of Group I of the qualifiers.

Leicester posted a message on social media to celebrate their striker while also requesting some applause from fans of the club.

"Five goals and four assists in six #FIFAWCQ games. Round of applause for Ayew's international performance," wrote the English Premier League outfit on social media.

Ayew's impressive performances in the Black Stars have been key to Ghana's revival after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Leicester City will be hoping the 33-year-old forward replicates his international form for the Foxes in the business end of the campaign as they battle for survival in the English top tier.

Ayew expresses gratitude to Ghanaians

After being made captain of the national team and starring in back-to-back wins in the qualifiers, the former Crystal Palace striker took to social media to thank Ghanaians for their support.

Ayew also assured Ghanaians the team will work hard to ensure the Black Stars qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

He wrote:

“On behalf of my colleagues, I'd like to extend our sincerest gratitude for your unwavering support during our recent

“Your infectious energy, passion, and loyalty inspire us, and we're deeply honoured to represent this great nation.

"Although we faced challenges in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, we're committed to turning things around and making you proud

“We're working diligently to enhance our game, ensuring we secure the necessary results in the remaining matches to qualify for the World Cup.

“We're not giving up! We're focused on the task ahead, and we're confident that together, we can achieve our goal.

“We'll do everything in our power to make Ghana proud and bring joy to your hearts."

Ayew picks between Shatta and Stonebwoy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that new Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has opened up on his favourite Ghanaian musicians as he shares his love for music.

The Leicester City star began his reign as Black Stars captain in sensational fashion as Ghana won back-to-back games for the first time in nine months.

The Black Stars defeated Chad 5-0 in Accra with Ayew scoring and delivering an assist before inspiring the team in Morocco with a hat-trick of assists against Madagascar.

