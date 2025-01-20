Black Queens forward Freda Ayisi recently shared a memorable training session with legendary Brazilian left-back Roberto Carlos.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ayisi, who currently plays for Hashtag United, is well-known for her flair and ball skills, often showcased on her social media platforms through captivating juggling challenges and trick videos.

During the session, Ayisi seized the moment to demonstrate one of her signature moves to the iconic defender.

The 30-year-old executed a smooth flick of the ball with the outside of her right foot behind her left leg, seamlessly catching it in one fluid motion.

The trick left the former Real Madrid star visibly impressed, laughing in amazement at Ayisi’s skill and creativity.

The lighthearted exchange highlighted the mutual respect between the two players, bridging generations and showcasing the universal language of football.

Since joining Hashtag United at the start of the 2024/25 season, the 30-year-old Ayisi has been in sensational form, netting seven goals in just six Women’s National League South appearances.

Her performance continues to cement her reputation as one of Ghana’s top talents.

This delightful encounter between Ayisi and Carlos underscores the growing recognition of African women’s football and its ability to inspire on a global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh