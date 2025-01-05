The Football Association of Zambia have secured the services of Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle

The Swiss trainer signed a contract to lead the Copper Queens after leaving the Black Queens job

The Ghana Football Association are hunting for a new coach for the Black Queens ahead of the WAFCON

Nora Hauptle has officially left her job as Black Queens coach after she was named the new trainer of Zambia's Copper Queens.

The Swiss trainer leaves after leading the Black Queens to qualify for the 2024 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, which will be held this year in Morocco.

Hauptle will take up the role of coach of Zambia ahead of the tournament to be held later this year.

Nora Hauptle appointed Zambia coach after leaving Ghana job.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ0 confirmed Hauptle's appointment in an official statement on their X account.

The statement read: "Official Announcement: Copper Queens Get New Head Coach

"The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has appointed Swiss national Nora Hauptle as the new head coach of the Copper Queens on a 3-year deal.

"Hauptle, a former Swiss international defender, brings a wealth of experience, including coaching in Germany’s Frauen-Bundesliga and Ghana's Black Queens. She will build on the team’s astonishing milestones, including Bronze at WAFCON 2022, a FIFA World Cup debut in 2023, and Back-to-back Olympic qualifications (Tokyo 2020 & Paris 2024).

"Outgoing coach Bruce Mwape has been reassigned to FAZ’s developmental programs as he undertakes the CAF Pro License course.

"Let’s welcome Coach Hauptle and wish her success as we prepare for the 2024 WAFCON in Morocco!"

Her departure leaves Ghana will the task of looking for a new coach ahead of the tournament.

Ghana FA reacts to Hauptle's departure

According to the Ghana Football Association, they were hoping to extend her contract with an improved remuneration.

However, the coach and the FA could not reach an agreement, leading to her decision to leave the Black Queens.

"For the two years that Nora Hauptle worked with the Black Queens, her salary and accommodation was solely taken care of by the GFA," the FA stated in a press release.

"The GFA, desirous of continuing the engagement with Nora opened renewal talks with her in June 2024, knowing that her contract would be ending on December 31, 2024. The GFA presented Nora with a significantly enhanced salary and working proposition. Unfortunately, both parties could not agree on the renewal terms.

"The GFA will announce a new Coach for the Black Queens in due course."

