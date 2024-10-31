Ghanaian defender Gideon Mensah took part in the Halloween celebration at his club AJ Auxerre in the French Ligue 1

Mensah wore a clown mask to test the bravery of his teammates before gym work at the club's training complex

Auxerre will face Stade Rennais on Sunday in the French Ligue 1 with hopes of securing agood result at home

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah took part in the Halloween celebrations at his club AJ Auxerre in France.

The Black Stars left-back wore a clown costume to scare his teammates after arriving for training.

Mensah, who recently returned to full fitness, hid behind the dressing room door to get the reaction of his teammates which was captured on camera.

Gideon Mensah wears clown mask for Halloween at Auxerre. to test bravery of teammates.

In a video shared on social media, Mensah is seen wearing a mask while hiding behind the door, only to appear when a teammate arrives.

The reactions of his teammates were hilarious, testing their bravery in scary moments.

Halloween is a popular American celebration observed in a number of countries on October 31.

Meanwhile, Mensah and his teammates will be preparing for the visit of Stade Rennais on Sunday in Ligue 1.

Auxerre boosted by Mensah's return

Having missed the start of the campaign due to injury, Mensah was declared fit just before the October international break.

The former WAFA player featured in Ghana's games against Sudan early this month and was one of the few players who impressed in both matches.

Meanwhile, his form at Auxerre has been important for the Ligue 1 side, making four league appearances so far, and has contributed an assist, per Transfermarkt.

Auxerre have climbed up the table since the return of the defender and currently sit 13 in the league.

He is expected to play a key role in the campaign for the former champions.

Mensah was rewarded a new contract which will keep him at the club for two more years.

Mensah signs new contract

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars left-back Gideon Mensah has signed a new contract at French club AJ Auxerre.

The Ghana international inked a new two-year deal to extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2026.

Mensah has been a key player for the club, helping them secure promotion to Ligue 1 last season after winning Ligue 2.

