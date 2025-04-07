Ibrahim Mahama Intervenes As Nigerian Arrested For Blocking Apartment Entrance Near Jubilee House
- National Security operatives have arrested Nigerian businessman Ben Peters at the Aurora Apartments in Kanda
- Peters' arrest followed some involvement of business tycoon and the president's brother, Ibrahim Mahama
- Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat Richard Jakpa was part of the operation to arrest Peters
National Security operatives have arrested Nigerian businessman Ben Peters at the Aurora Apartments in Kanda, near the Jubilee House, after the intervention of the president's brother, Ibrahim Mahama.
The arrest came during a joint operation with the police and military led by Director of Special Operations at the National Security Secretariat Richard Jakpa and Deputy Director of Operations at the Presidency Mustapha Gbande.
Citi News reported that the businessman, along with some unidentified armed men, blocked the entrance to the residential facility with his vehicles.
This robbed some occupants of free movement and access to the apartment.
Before being arrested, Peters went into hiding until the Mahama showed up at the scene before the security managed to arrest him.
Peters' vehicles were seized by National Security following the arrest.
Commenting on the operation, Gbande, said no one should behave that way in Ghana.
"It is illegal and unlawful. This cannot be done in Nigeria and certainly not in this country.”
