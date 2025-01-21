Thomas Partey emphasised Arsenal's unwavering commitment to the Premier League title race despite falling six points behind Liverpool

The Gunners let a two-goal lead slip to a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, allowing Liverpool to maintain their advantage

However, Partey remains confident in the team's belief, determination, and ability to compete at the top and fight for the title

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has shared insights into how the team is staying focused on their own performance as the Premier League title race heats up.

The Gunners dropped valuable points in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa over the weekend, leaving them six points behind leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey has explained how the club is remaining focused on their own job in the Premier League title race.

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool’s late victory against Brentford earlier that day extended their lead at the top.

With 16 games remaining, Arsenal are determined to close the gap.

Partey emphasised the importance of self-belief and focusing on their own matches despite competition from other clubs like Manchester City, Newcastle, and Chelsea.

“You want to be at the top, so you continue to look at people at the top,” Partey told The Mirror.

“But the main focus is always to believe in ourselves, try to do things better, focus, and win our games.

“There are a lot of teams chasing the title, and we have to focus on ourselves.”

Partey's thought on Liverpool's win at Brentford

Liverpool’s late 2-0 victory over Brentford on Saturday was a turning point, as Arsenal’s hopes of narrowing the gap disappeared before they even kicked off against Villa.

Asked about following the Red’s victory, Partey added:

“I saw it after, but every individual is free to watch games or focus elsewhere. At the end of the day, we want to dominate and win our games.”

Arsenal would have hoped for a slip-up from Liverpool against Brentford, but Darwin Núñez’s late double secured a win for the Reds just before the Gunners kicked off against Villa.

Mikel Arteta’s side now faces a crucial run of fixtures as they aim to reclaim momentum in the title race.

Partey breaks silence about his favourite position

Meanwhile, Partey has reaffirmed his readiness to adapt to any role at Arsenal despite a natural preference for operating in midfield.

His comments follow Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium, where he was deployed as a right-back.

Addressing questions about his preferred role, Partey highlighted his dedication to the team while subtly acknowledging his inclination toward midfield duties.

“Well, I think the answer is clear, but I’m in a team where we all play for each other. So I’m very comfortable playing in any position to try to give my best for the team,” he remarked.

What's next for Partey and Arsenal?

With the Premier League title race heating up, Arsenal must now shift their focus to continental competition.

Up next is a crucial UEFA Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday, January 22.

A victory would solidify their standing among the top eight teams in the league phase of Europe’s elite club tournament.

Partey advised to consider Saudi move

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Partey had been advised to consider a move to Saudi Arabia to maximize his financial opportunities.

With only six months left on his current deal and no renewal in sight, the Ghanaian midfielder faces an uncertain future at Arsenal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh