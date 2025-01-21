English midfielder Curtis Jones' revelation adds another layer to the ever-present Mohamed Salah vs. Eden Hazard argument

As the conversation rages on, one thing is certain—this comparison isn't fading anytime soon

Both Salah and Hazard boast unique qualities that have thrilled football fanatics across generations

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has ignited a heated debate by weighing in on the long-standing Mohamed Salah vs. Eden Hazard debate—an argument that has divided football fans in recent years.

His recent comments have set social media ablaze, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), as supporters from both sides passionately defend their favourite star.

Liverpool star Curtis Jones overlooked his teammate Mohamed Salah in the ongoing debate with Eden Hazard. Photos by Ralf Ibing - firo sportphoto and Jordan Mansfield.

The Hazard vs Salah debate

The debate comparing the Belgian maestro to the Egyptian King has been hot.

Chelsea enthusiasts frequently tout Hazard’s natural flair and technical brilliance, while Liverpool supporters champion Salah’s prolific goal-scoring exploits.

Jones has now entered the conversation, offering an opinion that has raised eyebrows and sparked lively discussions online.

Curtis Jones weighs in Hazard vs Salah topic

During an interview with Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand on TNT Sports, the 23-year-old was asked about the players who influenced his style.

Without hesitation, he heaped praise on Hazard, even at the expense of his current teammate.

"My one, and I know this might go a bit left with our fans because the comparisons [with Salah] are always there, is Hazard," Jones revealed, as quoted by SportBIBLE.

"I know he’s compared with Mo all the time and I’ve been into it with Mo. I play it on who I’ve seen as a kid, from when I loved and studied the game and who I wanted to be like as a player.

"I feel like Hazard was the one who, every game I’d watch him, I would just be like, ‘Wow, that’s football’.”

Jones’ admiration for the former Chelsea playmaker isn’t entirely surprising, given Hazard’s mesmerising dribbling and ability to dictate play in the final third.

However, it’s rare to see a current player openly favour an ex-rival over a present teammate, particularly one as influential as Salah.

Fans react to Jones' Hazard vs Salah opinion

His remarks have not gone unnoticed, with fans reacting in droves.

Chelsea supporters welcomed his views, using them to bolster their long-standing argument, while some Liverpool fans were left unimpressed by his honesty.

A Chelsea fan, @CFC_Adotch10, took to X to gloat:

"OMG, even the Liverpool players know that Hazard is clear of that speed merchant. Hazard is a joy to watch. Salah without G/A in a game is worse than Doku, Almiron, and Bolasie😭😭."

On the other hand, a frustrated Liverpool supporter, @LFCGeezy, expressed disappointment in Jones' comments:

"Even if that is true, which it isn’t, why would you say that to the media in the middle of a season about your own teammate?"

Another user, @LeroyPrince77, sympathised with Salah, saying:

"How does Salah manage to handle all this disrespect from his teammates and his club 😭."

Speculation about Salah’s future at Anfield also surfaced, with @KayLFC05_ hinting at a possible exit:

"Yep. He’s gone in the summer. If this was Madrid, Perez wouldn’t let him play another minute."

Meanwhile, @Dagreatdey4you offered a more ominous take:

"What an opinion... You will get what you deserve, Jones."

Salah’s relentless goal-scoring and tactical discipline have made him indispensable for Liverpool, while Hazard’s artistry and flair left an indelible mark on the Premier League during his Chelsea days.

Eden Hazard 'settles' debate with Salah

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Eden Hazard settled the long-standing debate about his rivalry with Mohamed Salah.

In a candid interview, the former Chelsea star humbly admitted that Salah had surpassed him, stating, “Mo Salah, by far.”

