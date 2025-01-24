Budding Ghanaian forward Jerry Afriyie has explained his decision to move to Saudi Arabia at a very young age.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Saudi Pro League is notoriously known for signing players at the twilight of their careers, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema all joining clubs in the Asian nation.

Afriyie joined Al-Qadsiah on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Ghanaian Division Two club Thoughts FC.

Jerry Afriyie discloses reason for joining Al-Qadsiah in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial.

Source: Twitter

At 18, the move came as a surprise to many Ghanaians, who believe is too young to start his professional career in the Middle East.

However, according to the Ghana U20 star, he considered his development before making the move.

''I see this project as similar to what brought me out. I'm focused on my development and the timing. I think football is doing well everywhere, especially here, and I must definitely start from somewhere," he told Ghana Soccernet.

The Black Satellites striker has reportedly been sent on loan to Spanish third-tier side CD Lugo to continue his development.

Afriyie rose to prominence after helping Ghana win gold at the African Games held in Accra last year. He was also instrumental in helping Ghana secure qualification for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

The teen sensation has one senior cap for Ghana, playing in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger last November. He scored on his debut for Ghana.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh