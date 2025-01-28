Former Ghana player Kwesi Appiah has reacted to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations draw held in Rabat on Monday

The Ghanaian coach will lead Sudan to the tournament later this year after sealing qualification ahead of the Black Stars

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, the continent's flagship competition, will begin in December 2025 and end in January 2026

Ghanaian coach Kwesi Appiah has stated his readiness for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as he leads Sudan to the tournament in Morocco.

The North Africas were handed a tough group and will face 2019 champions Algeria, Burkina Faso and Equatorial Guinea in Group E.

Appiah, an AFCON winner with Ghana in 1982 as a player, remains confident of Sudan's chances, stating they have no fear for any time.

He told 3 Sports, as quoted by 3 News:

"The AFCON in Morocco is going to be interesting. Sudan is in Group E, and all the teams are really good. If you’re participating in a competition, your aim should be to win the cup. If you’re afraid of any team, then why are you taking part in the competition in the first place? I believe Sudan will perform very well, and I’m hopeful that against any team we meet, we will try our best to get the victory.”

Appiah has been to the Africa Cup of Nations as coach twice with the Black Stars in 2013 and 2019.

The former Kotoko player edged his country Ghana to finish second and qualify for the tournament in Morocco.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will begin on December 21, 2025 and end on January 18, 2026.

Morocco coach admits pressure ahead of AFCON

Hosts of the tournament, Morocco head into the tournament as favourites following a fairytale run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Despite their performance in Qatar, the North Africans suffered early elimination at the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui admits there is pressure on the team to deliver as hosts.

He told CAF Online:

“Of course, there is additional pressure, but we’re not going to hide from it.

“This pressure is not just on me as the coach but also on the players. It’s a big responsibility, but it’s one we accept with pride.

“There are supporters who have dreamed of this trophy staying in Morocco since 1976.

“The sacred union between the team and the fans will be crucial. This pressure must be positive, and even if it becomes negative, we’ll handle it. We are highly motivated and have all the conditions to have a great tournament.”

“We respect all the teams in our group. Everyone dreams of winning, but with the talent and motivation in this squad, we are confident of making our supporters proud."

Sudan beat Ghana in qualifiers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Two quick-fire second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman Yousif was enough as Sudan secured an enormous victory in Group F.

The victory ensured Sudafinished second in the group to qualify for the Nations Cup in Morocco.

