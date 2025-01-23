Talented Ghanaian youngster Jerry Afriyie has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Qadsiah in the January transfer window.

The Ghana U20 star signed a three-and-a-half-year deal to join the Saudi top-flight side from Division 2 side Thoughts FC.

Ghana U20 striker joins Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiah. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @AlQadsiahEN.

Afriyie is expected to join the Kinights in the coming days as he begins his career abroad.

The highly-rated attacker caught the attention of the Saudi club following his exploits with the Ghana national teams.

He helped the Ghana U20 team win the African Games in Accra last year before starring for the Black Satellites at the WAFU U20 championship as the team qualified for the Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Afriyie won the Golden Boot at the WAFU Cup and was also named Player of the Tournament.

Black Stars coach Otto Addo handed him an invite for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger in November.

The young forward scored on his debut, coming off the bench in Ghana's 2-1 defeat to the Menas.

He is expected to lead the Black Satellites at the AFCON U20 to be held in Ivory Coast this year.

