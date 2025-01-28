Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has disclosed the best player he has played with

The West Ham United star named the Southampton winger as the best despite playing with several top players

Kudus, who joined the Hammers in the summer of 2023, is working hard to help his club finish in a good position

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has disclosed the best player he ever played with in his career.

Although Kudus has a lot of years remaining in football, the Ghana international believes he has played with one of the most talented players in the world already.

Mohammed Kudus has named his Ghana teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana as the best player he ever played with. Photo: Richard Sellers/ Richard Pelham.

Kudus, who started his career abroad at FC Nordsjaelland, before moving to Ajax and subsequently West Ham in England, insists Southampton winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is the best he shared the pitch.

The duo have played several times for Ghana and started their careers at the famous Right to Dream Academy. Kudus was a year or two ahead of the Saints winger.

“I will say Kamaldeen Sulemana from Southampton. I just think that he has all the qualities that a winger needs. He is fast, skilful, can score, and he is very productive. Yeah, I will go for him,” Kudus told JD Football, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Sulemana recently hogged the headlines with his performance against Manchester United for Southampton in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has struggled with fitness since arriving in England from France in January 2023.

During his time in France, Sulemana was regarded as one of the best wingers in the league, going toe-to-toe with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Sulemana earns Ruben Amorim's praise

Following his blistering performance in the English Premier League against United, the Ghana international was praised by Ruben Amorim.

Amorim admitted Sulemana made life difficult for his players in the comeback win over the Saints.

He said, as quoted by 3 News: "A very difficult game. They did a very good job, Southampton, creating spaces between the lines. Their number 20 [Sulemana] had a lot of space behind, we had a hard time stopping that player."

Meanwhile, Southampton manager Ivan Juric is excited by the improvement in the player's attitude after almost two years of struggles.

“Since I arrived here, he’s working well,” Juric said. “I think he had quality. I don’t know why in these two years he didn’t express himself. Now he has to just continue playing like this, he’s really good.”

Sulemana has scored one goal and delivered two assists in 14 games across all competitions this season.

Kudus opens up on working with Potter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has disclosed how new West Ham United manager Graham Potter wants the team to play as the Hammers hope for a better return in the second half of the campaign.

West Ham United have struggled this season, leading to the sacking of former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetgui.

The club's top hierarchy replaced the Spanish trainer with the former Chelsea coach, and Potter has already recorded his first Premier League win with the club.

