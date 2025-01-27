Ghana legend Sulley Aliu Muntari has lamented over the state of the topflight league in the country

The former AC Milan and Inter Milan player spent time in the Ghana Premier League playing for Hearts of Oak

The former Black Stars midfielder insists the leagues in Ghana are in a worrying state after his spell with Hearts

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has expressed worry over the state of the Ghana Premier League, claiming it has no future.

The 2010 UEFA Champions League winner returned to Ghana in 2021 to sign for Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak.

Muntari spent a few months in the Ghanaian topflight league, helping the Phobians win the President Cup.

Despite admitting his love for fans of the club and the president of Hearts of Oak, Muntari opened up on the lows of the Premier League.

He told Tv3, as quoted by 3 News:

"I enjoyed it. Hearts fans and the president were amazing. The league is a big hole where they are dumping money. There is no future for the local league. I am hoping I can get some funds and really help them. It’s a mess. When I was there, it was a mess. Maybe now it is worse. If we don’t help these guys, we won’t get the top players.

“The changing rooms smell. That respect is not there. I didn’t even want my laundry done. I would take it home. When you get into changing rooms, they smell bad. It is not just one team. Everybody.”'

Muntari started his career in Ghana with Liberty Professionals, now Hohoe United, before leaving for Italy to join Udinese.

Why Muntari returned to play the GPL?

Before hanging up his boots in 2022, Muntari disclosed that he decided to have his last dance in Ghana because of his son.

His child had never seen him play during his prime in Europe and wanted to be at the stadium to see his father play.

"I just did a few months with the local side [Hearts of Oak]. My son wanted me to play. I didn’t play for almost three years, then my son decided to ask me to go and play. I did that, but now I’m done,” Muntari said to Sky Sports, as quoted by My Joy Online.

The legendary midfielder played 80 times for the Black Stars of Ghana, scoring 20 goals. His last appearance for the team was at the World Cup in 2014, in the game against Germany.

Muntari ranks Ghana midfielders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars player Sulley Muntari has arranged his top 5 Ghana midfielders in a ranking order.

The legendary footballer, who represented some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Italian rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan placed himself in fourth position.

Muntari spent 12 years playing for the Black Stars and shared the pitch with some of the best in his generation, including Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah.

