William Saliba has explained why he decided to commit his long-term future to Arsenal, as he snubbed interest from Real Madrid

The French defender reaffirms his loyalty to Arsenal, highlighting his love for the club and his drive to contribute significantly to its future successes

The French defender has revealed his biggest ambitions now that he has signed a contract extension with the Gunners

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Real Madrid reportedly set their sights on Arsenal’s young defensive sensation, William Saliba, in what could have become one of the most talked-about defensive transfers in European football.

The 24-year-old French center-back has quickly emerged as one of the most promising defenders in world football, catching the attention of top clubs across Europe with his composure, tactical intelligence, and physical presence.

William Saliba extends his Arsenal contract until 2030 despite Real Madrid interest. Image credit: George Wood

Source: Getty Images

Saliba’s rise at Arsenal has been remarkable. Since joining the Gunners, he has consistently impressed with his ability to read the game, intercept opposition attacks, and dominate aerial duels.

Standing at 1.92 meters, his height and strength give him a commanding presence in the defensive third, while his pace allows him to recover quickly against fast attackers. Madrid’s scouts are reportedly enamored with his combination of physicality and technical skill, a hallmark of defenders who succeed in La Liga’s fast-paced style of play.

Saliba snubs Real Madrid, signs new Arsenal deal

Despite the growing speculation linking him to Los Blancos, Arsenal moved quickly to secure Saliba’s future, as noted by Arsenal News. The French international has signed a new contract with the Gunners that extends his stay until 2030.

This long-term deal reflects Arsenal’s confidence in his abilities and also significantly strengthens their negotiating position in the event of a transfer.

Explaining his decision to snub Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid interest, as covered by Mail Online, William Saliba expressed his desire to remain at Arsenal, contrasting his situation with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Los Blancos.

According to the Arsenal defender, while Trent has already won titles at Liverpool, including two Premier League and one Champions League, he has yet to claim major silverware with the Gunners aside from the Community Shield.

Also, William Saliba emphasized his commitment to the club and his determination to achieve success with Arsenal in the current season, highlighting his love for the team and his wish to contribute meaningfully before considering a departure.

What makes William Saliba unique?

Saliba’s blend of strength, intelligence, and composure has made him one of the standout defenders in the Premier League. His ability to win duels, both on the ground and in the air, combined with his calmness under pressure, makes him a natural leader in the defensive line.

William Saliba signs a contract extension at Arsenal at Sobha Realty Training Centre on September 30, 2025. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid, who have historically valued defenders with both physical and mental resilience, such as icons Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and Pepe, would find Saliba’s profile highly appealing.

Saliba sparked controversy against Manchester United

In a previous report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Manchester United supporters were left enraged following a heated moment in the second half, when William Saliba seemed to bring down Matheus Cunha inside the penalty area during an August 2025 Premier League clash.

The incident sparked widespread debate among fans, with many questioning the referee’s decision and Saliba’s involvement in the controversial play.

Source: YEN.com.gh