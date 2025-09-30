William Saliba Pens Long-Term Arsenal Deal, Dashing Real Madrid Hopes
- William Saliba has explained why he decided to commit his long-term future to Arsenal, as he snubbed interest from Real Madrid
- The French defender reaffirms his loyalty to Arsenal, highlighting his love for the club and his drive to contribute significantly to its future successes
- The French defender has revealed his biggest ambitions now that he has signed a contract extension with the Gunners
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Real Madrid reportedly set their sights on Arsenal’s young defensive sensation, William Saliba, in what could have become one of the most talked-about defensive transfers in European football.
The 24-year-old French center-back has quickly emerged as one of the most promising defenders in world football, catching the attention of top clubs across Europe with his composure, tactical intelligence, and physical presence.
Saliba’s rise at Arsenal has been remarkable. Since joining the Gunners, he has consistently impressed with his ability to read the game, intercept opposition attacks, and dominate aerial duels.
Standing at 1.92 meters, his height and strength give him a commanding presence in the defensive third, while his pace allows him to recover quickly against fast attackers. Madrid’s scouts are reportedly enamored with his combination of physicality and technical skill, a hallmark of defenders who succeed in La Liga’s fast-paced style of play.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Saliba snubs Real Madrid, signs new Arsenal deal
Despite the growing speculation linking him to Los Blancos, Arsenal moved quickly to secure Saliba’s future, as noted by Arsenal News. The French international has signed a new contract with the Gunners that extends his stay until 2030.
This long-term deal reflects Arsenal’s confidence in his abilities and also significantly strengthens their negotiating position in the event of a transfer.
Explaining his decision to snub Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid interest, as covered by Mail Online, William Saliba expressed his desire to remain at Arsenal, contrasting his situation with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move to Los Blancos.
According to the Arsenal defender, while Trent has already won titles at Liverpool, including two Premier League and one Champions League, he has yet to claim major silverware with the Gunners aside from the Community Shield.
Also, William Saliba emphasized his commitment to the club and his determination to achieve success with Arsenal in the current season, highlighting his love for the team and his wish to contribute meaningfully before considering a departure.
What makes William Saliba unique?
Saliba’s blend of strength, intelligence, and composure has made him one of the standout defenders in the Premier League. His ability to win duels, both on the ground and in the air, combined with his calmness under pressure, makes him a natural leader in the defensive line.
Real Madrid, who have historically valued defenders with both physical and mental resilience, such as icons Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and Pepe, would find Saliba’s profile highly appealing.
Saliba sparked controversy against Manchester United
In a previous report, YEN.com.gh revealed that Manchester United supporters were left enraged following a heated moment in the second half, when William Saliba seemed to bring down Matheus Cunha inside the penalty area during an August 2025 Premier League clash.
The incident sparked widespread debate among fans, with many questioning the referee’s decision and Saliba’s involvement in the controversial play.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled content writer and journalist with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments including two All Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and the 2018 Women’s AFCON. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh