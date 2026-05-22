Mikel Merino has disclosed that players inside Arsenal value the Premier League more highly than the Champions League

Arsenal ended a 22-year wait for the league title under Mikel Arteta after being crowned champions following Manchester City’s slip-up

Merino explained why the Premier League is harder to win as they get ready for the 2026 Champions League final

Mikel Merino has explained why winning the Premier League holds a special significance for Arsenal, suggesting it is valued even more highly within the squad than the UEFA Champions League.

Arsenal were officially crowned Premier League champions on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, after Manchester City dropped points against Bournemouth, ending a 22-year wait for the league title under manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal annex the 2025/26 Premier League trophy, ending a 22-year wait. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane and Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

The triumph marked a historic moment for the club and their supporters following years of near misses.

Arsenal players value Premier League the most

Speaking to SER, Merino revealed that he had spoken to teammates about how the squad ranked their achievements.

He admitted that, while he had always viewed the Champions League as the pinnacle of club football during his time in Spain, he was surprised to learn how much importance Arsenal players placed on domestic success.

The Spaniard explained that the difficulty and consistency required to win the Premier League made it feel even more demanding than Europe’s top competition.

According to Merino, the achievement carried extra emotional weight given the long wait for success.

Meanwhile, Arsenal now prepare for a potential historic double when they face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final in Budapest on May 30.

Despite that, Merino believes the league title will remain especially meaningful to both players and fans after two decades without winning it.

He also added that he would “want both” trophies if possible, while expressing delight at returning to training after injury, describing it as a major boost ahead of the final.

Source: YEN.com.gh