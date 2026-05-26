Derrick Köhn’s camp has broken its silence following the announcement of Ghana’s 28-man squad to face Wales

Rumours on social media suggested the Union Berlin defender was left out due to an incomplete nationality switch process

However, his brother has dismissed those claims and instead pointed fingers at the Ghana FA and coach Carlos Queiroz over the decision

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Derrick Arthur Kohn’s absence from Ghana’s 28-man squad for the international friendly against Wales has triggered strong reactions from his camp, with questions now being raised over the decision.

The German-born defender was one of several notable names left out by head coach Carlos Queiroz as the Black Stars step up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Derrick Kohn’s Camp Appears To Blame GFA and Carlos Queiroz After Ghana Squad Omission. Photos by Christian Kaspar-Bartke and Matthew Ashton - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The facts about Kohn's nationality switch

His omission quickly fuelled speculation, with some suggesting paperwork issues may have played a role.

Kohn, who was first invited to the national setup in mid-2025 under Otto Addo, had faced delays in making his debut due to nationality clearance concerns.

Once FIFA approved his switch, he finally featured for Ghana later that year and went on to play in friendlies.

Since then, he has earned three caps for the senior side, registering one assist in a 2-1 defeat to his country of birth, Germany, according to Transfermarkt.

Kohn's camp react to Black Stars omission

As debate intensified, Kohn’s brother Michael stepped in to address growing rumours surrounding the exclusion, insisting the paperwork issue was no longer a factor.

Setting the record straight, he wrote on Instagram:

"Derrick's nationality switch is completed."

He went further, subtly shifting responsibility towards the technical leadership and football authorities in Ghana, adding:

"The reasons for his exclusion can best be explained by the Ghana Football Association and Carlos Queiroz."

That statement has only added fuel to public discussion, especially among fans who feel Kohn deserved another chance after a steady display in March’s clash against Germany.

Derrick Kohn’s Camp Appears To Blame GFA and Carlos Queiroz After Ghana Squad Omission. Photos by Matthew Ashton - AMA, Christian Kaspar-Bartke and Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Analysing Derrick Kohn's Black Stars omission

Ghana’s long-standing uncertainty at left-back continues to fuel debate over who truly owns the position.

Abdul Baba Rahman was once viewed as the first-choice option but struggled with consistency and pressure before stepping away from the national setup.

His absence pushed Gideon Mensah into the role, with Ebenezer Annan only featuring sporadically.

The arrival of Derrick Köhn was expected to offer fresh competition or a long-term solution, but Baba Rahman’s return has tightened the race further ahead of the World Cup.

For now, the position remains unresolved, leaving coach Carlos Queiroz with a difficult decision as Ghana continue their search for stability on the left flank.

Below is a comparison of Ghana's left-back options (data culled from FotMob):

Metric Derrick Kohn Gideon Mensah Baba Rahman Matches played 29 30 47 Goals 1 0 3 Assist 2 2 3 Discipline 5 yellow cards 1 red card 8 yellow cards 3 yellow cards Chances created 77% 16% 18% Aerial duels 3% 9% 45% Defensive contribution 16% 44% 30%

Source: YEN.com.gh