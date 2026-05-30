Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will battle for Champions League glory in Budapest on May 30

PSG are aiming to equal Real Madrid's record in the Champions League era, while Arsenal are chasing their first-ever European crown

Ghanaian fans can watch the final live on several television networks, with kick-off set for an earlier time than the competition's traditional start

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Budapest takes centre stage on Saturday, May 30, as Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain lock horns in the UEFA Champions League final.

Arsenal arrive with momentum after ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

PSG, meanwhile, are chasing history of their own – aiming to become the first club outside Real Madrid to retain the Champions League in the modern era.

Arsenal vs PSG: Match Preview, Team News, Kick-Off Time and How to Watch UCL Final. Photo by Glyn Kirk and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal vs PSG match preview

Arsenal’s run to the final has been built on defensive steel. Mikel Arteta’s side have kept nine clean sheets and conceded just six goals in the competition.

Their route included key wins over Atlético Madrid, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, alongside tighter knockout battles against Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP and another meeting with Atlético.

PSG have taken a different path entirely. Luis Enrique’s men have scored 44 goals in 14 matches – the highest in the tournament – leaving them just one shy of Barcelona’s all-time record set in 1999/2000, according to UEFA.

They swept past Atalanta, Leverkusen, Barcelona and Tottenham earlier in the campaign, before eliminating Chelsea and Liverpool and edging a dramatic semi-final against Bayern Munich.

Both camps head into the final with encouraging fitness updates, setting up a near full-strength showdown.

Noni Madueke picked up a hamstring concern against Crystal Palace, but Mikel Arteta confirmed in his press conference that he is available.

Jurriën Timber has also returned after a groin setback, while Ben White remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Below is Arsenal's predicted lineup:

Arsenal’s expected XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Ødegaard; Saka, Gyökeres, Trossard

For PSG, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes were both doubts but Luis Enrique confirmed their availability.

Ousmane Dembélé, who was substituted early in their final league match, also declared himself fully fit.

Below is PSG's predicted lineup:

PSG’s expected XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery; Vitinha, João Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Arsenal vs PSG: Match Preview, Team News, Kick-Off Time and How to Watch UCL Final. Photo by picture alliance.

Source: Getty Images

PSG vs Arsenal: Kick-off time, how to Watch

Kick-off in Budapest is set for 4:00 pm (Ghana time), drawing global attention as both sides battle for European supremacy.

In Ghana, the final will be shown live on SuperSport, New World TV, and Canal+. Fans can also stream via the DStv app, GOtv app, and SuperSport digital platforms.

At the time of writing, no free-to-air broadcaster has confirmed live coverage.

Mysterious cat predicts Champions League winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a mysterious cat has predicted the outcome of the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal.

It chose PSG by walking to their bowl and eating from it, suggesting the French side could win the trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh