Ghanaian actress, Beverly Afaglo, died on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema

At her one-week vigil remembrance, her brother Caleb Afaglo disclosed that Beverly had an enduring faith in God

Caleb Afaglo indicated that the late actress believed in the healing power of God, but it did not happen as she expected

Caleb Afaglo, the brother of the late actress Beverly Afaglo, disclosed that his sister exhibited her faith in the healing power of God while she battled with cancer.

Caleb Afaglo spoke about his late sister's unwavering faith at the one-week vigil that was held at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema, on Saturday, May 30, 2026.

Beverly Afaglo's brother says his late sister refused treatment due to her faith in God's healing power. Photo credit: @beverly_afaglo

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo died around 11 pm on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

She had been suffering from cancer for two years before she passed away.

Reports suggest that she travelled to the United States of America at one point to seek treatment. However, Beverly Afaglo returned to Ghana and said she wanted to be close to family.

According to her brother, Caleb Afaglo, even though the family was willing to do anything to see Beverly Afaglo get healthy, at one point she refused medicine and decided to trust in the healing power of God.

"I am yet to see a woman of faith like she was in the end. Ama Afaglo Baah refused medicine because she believed God was going to heal her. She was tired of the poking in her arms, legs, and hands. She believed strongly that God was going to give her peace."

Caleb Afaglo indicated that the peace of God means different things

"Sometimes our peace may mean healing, but God's peace may mean giving you a dwelling place of comfort. Ama's dwelling place of peace today is in God's bosom. She passed away quietly four days shy of her 43rd birthday."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to Beverly Afaglo's enduring faith

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Ameyaw Debrah on Facebook. Read them below:

Owusu Jeremiah said:

"That's not faith. Faith takes action! Take your medicine and pray as well."

Akosua Cuticle wrote:

"Anyone who strongly believes in God, no matter the situation, knows God for themselves, and they know their relationship with God was good. And if God didn't heal her despite her faith, maybe God wanted her home. The Bible said no one can please the lord unless faith. God knows best🙏🙏🙏."

Hajara Inna Futa said:

"Maybe she just decided to accept her fate instead of postponing the inevitable. In some countries, people enquire about their chances of survival before undergoing treatment in order to know if it’s worth trying."

Joana Joana wrote:

"I understood her very well. Cancer treatment is not child’s play. It’s hectic ankasa…Rest well."

Arende Miri said:

"Wow, she was Ama. The name Ama is Resilience!!!"

Optimum Agri Link wrote:

"Then why does God give us the knowledge for human treatment....or is different God?"

Eugenia Gomoawa Sagoe said:

"She has found peace. May the husband, children and relatives be strengthened 🙏🏾."

Platiinum Rickie wrote:

"It was just time, and she just wanted to go peacefully. May her soul rest in peace."

Source: YEN.com.gh