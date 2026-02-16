Manchester United youngster Toby Collyer has suffered another setback after sustaining a hamstring injury during training with Hull City

After struggling for minutes at West Brom, the 21-year-old’s bid to revive his 2025–26 campaign has been disrupted again

While Collyer battles to regain fitness, Manchester United are thriving under interim boss Michael Carrick, going unbeaten in five matches

Manchester United youngster Toby Collyer has suffered yet another untimely injury blow at a pivotal moment in his development.

The promising midfielder sealed a winter loan switch to Hull City in a bid to gain regular playing time and rediscover rhythm after a disrupted first half of the campaign.

Toby Collyer suffers injury blow

He had been pushing for involvement in Hull’s FA Cup clash against Chelsea on Friday, February 13, but misfortune struck once more during training.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Collyer has been sidelined for approximately three weeks after sustaining a hamstring problem. The setback adds to what has already been a frustrating and inconsistent season for the 21-year-old.

Collyer began the 2025–26 term on loan at West Bromwich Albion, aiming to cement his place in the Championship and accelerate his growth.

However, recurring fitness concerns limited his impact, restricting him to just 253 minutes across 12 league outings. Struggling for continuity, he found it difficult to build any meaningful momentum.

Manchester United opted to recall him in January this year before arranging a fresh temporary move to Hull City, hoping a change of environment would help revive his campaign.

The switch was viewed as an opportunity for the defensive midfielder to reset and showcase his potential.

Primarily operating as a holding midfielder, Collyer is admired for his athleticism, energy and ball-winning qualities. His ability to break up play and cover significant ground has long marked him out as a prospect with genuine promise. Yet this season has turned into a stern test of resilience.

He made his senior debut for United under former head coach Erik ten Hag in 2024 during the Community Shield against Manchester City.

As Man United News stated, Collyer went on to register 12 additional appearances for the Red Devils before falling down the pecking order as Casemiro reclaimed a regular starting role at Old Trafford.

Looking ahead, there may still be a pathway back into the first-team fold. Casemiro is widely expected to depart at the end of the season, while uncertainty continues to surround Manuel Ugarte’s long-term future. Such developments could open the door for Collyer to stake his claim.

For now, though, his focus must be on rehabilitation and regaining full fitness. Establishing a consistent run of matches at Hull City remains crucial to rebuilding confidence and sharpening his match sharpness.

Man United are thriving under Carrick

Elsewhere, Manchester United are enjoying an impressive spell under interim boss Michael Carrick. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five fixtures, including four consecutive Premier League victories under the former midfielder’s guidance.

Attention now turns to their upcoming clash with Everton at Goodison Park on 23 February, where they will aim to extend their strong run of form.

Man United's revival under Michael Carrick

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported extensively on Manchester United's progress after they recorded back-to-back Premier League victories over Manchester City and Arsenal.

Those results prompted former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger to raise fresh concerns about the Gunners’ performances.

