Otto Addo has been spotted in a new video for the first time since his dismissal as Black Stars head coach

In the clip circulating on social media, he appears composed and unfazed while engaged in a conversation at the team’s hotel in Stuttgart

The footage has sparked mixed reactions among Ghanaians, with opinions divided over the decision to part ways with him

A fresh video of Otto Addo has surfaced online, offering the first public glimpse of the now-former Black Stars coach since his dismissal.

The clip, recorded at the team hotel in Stuttgart, shows Addo in a calm mood, engaged in a conversation and showing little sign of the storm that followed his exit.

A fresh video of Otto Addo after the Black Stars dismissal sparks reactions from Ghanaian fans. Photo credit: Visionhaus/Getty Images and @3SportsGh/X.

Source: Getty Images

Otto Addo spotted in new video; fans react

His composed posture has quickly become a talking point, with many reading it as a sign he has come to terms with the decision.

The footage has since gone viral, reigniting debate over the timing of his dismissal and whether the Ghana Football Association (GFA) made the right call so close to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Reactions have poured in across social media, and they are far from unified. Some fans believe the decision was necessary after a run of poor results.

Others feel Addo deserved more time, especially after guiding Ghana to World Cup qualification.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from X:

@niiquaye_djani wrote:

"Your man looks sad, but we don’t care!"

@CurryJay_ added:

"Adey feel bad sef, but who kraaa make dem employ scout."

@paapa_mudek observed:

"He wasn’t even bothered; he should’ve been crying."

@Teethetraveller chimed in:

"This man has lost nothing. He has bagged the bucks from the black stars already."

@GmnKwasi summed up:

"He brought it on himself. The only good thing Kurt did for him was to give him a long rope, which turned out to be a perfect setup to expose his incompetence."

The mixed reactions reflect how divided opinion remains over Addo’s time in charge.

Otto Addo remains the first and only Ghanaian coach to qualify the Black Stars to back-to-back World Cup tournaments. Photo by Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

GFA in search of new Black Stars coach

Beyond the noise, the numbers paint a clear picture on why Otto Addo was relieved of his duties. Across 22 matches, Addo recorded eight wins, five draws and nine defeats.

Ghana scored 35 goals and conceded 28, collecting 29 points from a possible 66.

With his exit now confirmed, attention has shifted to finding a replacement.

Several names have already been linked to the role. Walid Regragui and Hervé Renard are among the high-profile options being discussed.

Closer to home, James Kwesi Appiah remains a strong contender for a return, while Desmond Ofei has also emerged as a possible choice from within the current setup.

Time, however, is not on Ghana’s side. With World Cup fixtures against Panama, Croatia and England on the horizon, the next appointment will play a crucial role in shaping the team’s chances on the global stage.

How much does Ghana owe Otto Addo?

In another report, YEN.com.gh stated that Ghana will pay a significant compensation package after dismissing Otto Addo as head coach.

The Sports Minister could pay up to half a million dollars following the termination of his contract.

Source: YEN.com.gh