The former manager has raised concerns about how his old club are playing after a shocking home defeat

Arsenal’s dependence on corners and dead-ball situations has been highlighted as a potential weakness

Wenger has hinted at unexpected nerves in Arsenal’s back line during a high-pressure Premier League clash

Arsenal’s Premier League title push suffered a damaging setback on Sunday, 25 January, as Manchester United produced a thrilling 3–2 victory at the Emirates Stadium to tighten the race at the top of the table.

Fresh from beating reigning champions Manchester City the previous weekend, United arrived in north London full of confidence and once again showed composure and resilience in a high-pressure encounter.

Arsène Wenger highlights set-piece reliance and defensive issues following United’s dramatic victory at the Emirates. Image credit: Michael Regan - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United beat Arsenal at Emirates

According to the Guardian, Arsenal struck first in the 29th minute, taking the lead through a fortuitous own goal from Lisandro Martínez, but the visitors refused to lose their shape or belief.

Michael Carrick’s side responded swiftly, levelling the score eight minutes later when Bryan Mbeumo finished clinically after sustained pressure.

United carried that momentum into the second half and were rewarded shortly after the restart, with Patrick Dorgu firing them in front in the 50th minute following a well-constructed move.

Arsenal pushed hard for a response and appeared to have salvaged a point when Mikel Merino bundled the ball home from a corner six minutes from time. However, United were not finished.

In the 87th minute, Matheus Cunha delivered the decisive moment, striking late to silence the Emirates and secure a statement win for the Red Devils.

Matheus Cunha of Manchester United. Image credit: Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

The result proved costly for Arsenal in the title race. With Manchester City defeating Wolves in their own Week 23 fixture, the Gunners, who sit on 50 points from 23 matches, saw their advantage at the summit reduced to just four points, increasing the pressure heading into the business end of the season.

Wenger questions Arsenal’s balance and composure

After the match, former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger offered a candid assessment of his old club’s performance, as The Mirror covered.

Speaking on beIN Sports, Wenger implied that conceding three goals at home made the task almost impossible, noting that the nature of the goals reflected the contrasting approaches of both teams.

According to the veteran boss, he felt United showed structure, togetherness, and clarity in their build-up play. At the same time, Arsenal relied more on physicality and dead-ball situations to create danger.

Wenger also observed that Arsenal’s second goal, like the first, did not come from fluid attacking play, hinting that patience and technical cohesion were missing at times, particularly in the first half.

In contrast, he praised Carrick for striking an effective balance at United, blending defensive solidity with technical quality.

Perhaps most strikingly, the former AS Monaco manager admitted he noticed something unusual about Arsenal’s back line.

He suggested it was the first time he had seen their centre-backs look unsettled and less commanding, a vulnerability United were able to exploit ruthlessly on a decisive afternoon in the title race.

Amad Diallo jabs Arsenal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Amad Diallo sent a savage online jab at Arsenal following Manchester United’s dramatic win at the Emirates.

The Ivory Coast star, who shone at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, mocked the Gunners by suggesting their only route to goal against United was through corner kicks.

Source: YEN.com.gh