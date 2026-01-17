Carrick made an immediate impact as interim manager, guiding Manchester United to a 2-0 derby win despite City dominating possession

City held the majority of the ball, while United capitalised on quick counter-attacks with their limited possession

Haaland was kept quiet as Fernandes, Dorgu, and Diallo executed a structured, disciplined counter-attacking strategy that punished City

Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday, January 17, was a striking reminder that dominance in possession does not always translate into success on the scoreboard.

Michael Carrick couldn’t have asked for a better start as Manchester United’s interim manager, making an immediate impact in the derby.

Manchester United vs. Manchester City analysis

According to Flashscore, City controlled 68 per cent of the ball at Old Trafford, yet managed just one shot on target across 90 minutes.

United, by contrast, registered 12 shots, seven of them on target, despite seeing only 32 per cent of possession, a statistical profile that underlines the effectiveness of Michael Carrick’s tactical approach.

From the outset, United were content to allow City to monopolise the ball in deeper areas while remaining compact and aggressive out of possession.

Carrick set his side up to spring forward at pace, with Bruno Fernandes operating as the key transitional figure, while Patrick Dorgu and Amad Diallo were crucial as wingbacks.

That plan nearly paid dividends early on when Maguire’s header struck the post, and it continued to trouble City throughout the first half.

The visitors struggled to cope with United’s quick vertical passing, while Donnarumma was forced into several interventions, including a fine save from Dorgu.

City’s problems were compounded by United’s high defensive discipline, which repeatedly caught Diallo and Fernandes offside as they ran in behind.

Though frustrating for the home side at the time, those moments demonstrated how consistently United were able to breach City’s defensive line.

Crucially, Real Madrid target Erling Haaland was kept anonymous. Well marshalled by United’s back line, the Norwegian striker was starved of meaningful service and failed to impose himself on the contest.

Mbeumo and Dorgu's goals vs. Manchester City

According to the BBC, the decisive moment arrived in the 65th minute when United executed the counter-attack to perfection.

Fernandes drove through midfield before slipping a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Mbeumo, whose clinical finish gave City a mountain to climb.

Rather than retreat, United continued to look the more dangerous side, a theme that was reinforced when Patrick Dorgu doubled the lead late on. Even a disallowed Mason Mount goal in stoppage time highlighted City’s vulnerability.

This was a performance built on structure, discipline and ruthless efficiency, a tactical blueprint that could serve United well for the remainder of the season.

