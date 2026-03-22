Manchester City will only be able to call on one of their January signings for the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal

The Sky Blues brought in Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi at the start of the year, with both players making an immediate impact

However, competition rules mean only the Ghana international will be eligible to feature in the highly anticipated showdown

A CAF-accredited sports journalist told YEN.com.gh that City could be negatively affected by the strict competition rules.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Manchester City will be without Marc Guehi for their Carabao Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley on Sunday, March 22.

The England defender’s absence is not down to injury but a competition rule that has caught many by surprise, dealing Pep Guardiola a huge setback ahead of a high-stakes final.

Antoine Semenyo is eligible for the Carabao Cup Final, but Marc Guéhi is not due to strict competition rules. Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Why Guehi is ruled out of Carabao Cup final

Guehi’s exclusion stems from a regulation introduced under the English Football League (EFL) this season.

The rule states that any player signed after the first leg of the semi-final cannot feature in the remainder of the competition for their new club.

The 25-year-old joined City from Crystal Palace in a £20 million deal during the January transfer window. However, the timing of that move proved costly, as the semi-final stage had already begun.

That automatically ruled him out of the final, regardless of his availability or form.

There is another twist. Guehi had already played in the competition earlier in the season, even captaining Palace against Arsenal in the quarter-final.

His involvement then makes his absence now even more frustrating for City.

Marc Guehi's absence could impact Man City's quest for the Carabao Cup title negatively. Photo by Richard Sellers/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

In contrast, Antoine Semenyo remains eligible, highlighting the fine margins in the rule.

The Black Stars forward was registered in time to meet the EFL deadline and has already made an impact, including featuring in the semi-final win over Newcastle United.

His performances helped City book their place in the final, making Guehi’s absence even harder to take given the defender’s smooth start to life at the Etihad.

Guehi's absence could prove costly

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, sports journalist Fitman Jaarah, of Focus FM and Daily Guide Network, explained the scale of the problem for Guardiola.

“The absence of Marc Guéhi comes at a delicate moment for the City backline, which is already stretched by fitness concerns. Joško Gvardiol remains sidelined through injury, leaving Pep Guardiola with limited tactical options ahead of the trip to Wembley.

“The manager must now rely on a mix of Rúben Dias, Stones, Nathan Aké and Abdukodir Khusanov to plug the gap, fully aware that any further setbacks could leave his defence exposed against Arsenal.

"What is more painful is how Guehi has seamlessly adapted to life at the Etihad and would have given City extra impetus in the final."

Despite the setback, City can lean on their strong history in the competition. They have won eight of their nine League Cup finals, as cited by Sports Mole - a record that gives them confidence heading into another Wembley showdown.

Meanwhile, according to Goal, Arsenal are still chasing their first title in this competition since 1993, setting up a final shaped by both history and fine margins.

Mysterious cat predicts Carabao Cup results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a mysterious cat predicted the winner of the 2026 Carabao Cup final.

While Arsenal have the momentum, history favours Man City, which could see Semenyo win his first major trophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh