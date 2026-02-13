Raheem Sterling completed Feyenoord move, ending 14-year Premier League career, but still awaiting to start training with his new club

The 31-year-old former Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal forward sees Dutch adventure as a fresh challenge under Robin van Persie

Raheem Sterling is poised to make an impact in the Eredivisie following his difficult spells at Chelsea and Arsenal

Raheem Sterling completed a move to Dutch giants Feyenoord on Thursday, February 12, signing a contract that will keep him at the club until the end of the current season, but the Manchester City legend has yet to start training with the Dutch side.

The 31-year-old attacker left Chelsea in January and had not played competitive football since May 2025 after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Raheem Sterling has not started training with new club Feyenoord. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Raheem Sterling joins Feyenoord

His switch to the Eredivisie side brings an end to an impressive near-14-year spell in the Premier League.

During his time in England’s top division, Sterling represented Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal, establishing himself as one of the league’s most consistent forwards.

Across 386 Premier League matches, he netted 131 goals and won four league titles with Manchester City, according to Transfermarkt.

Explaining why he opted for Feyenoord, Sterling said becoming a free agent allowed him the rare chance to carefully evaluate his next move.

As covered by Sky Sports, he noted that he wanted to take his time, hold discussions with various clubs, and clearly understand how he would fit into their plans, ensuring he could make a meaningful contribution in the next chapter of his career.

Former Arsenal winger Raheem Sterling. Image credit: Quality Sport

Source: Getty Images

The move will also see him link up with former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Robin van Persie, who is now head coach of the Rotterdam club.

Sterling expressed confidence after speaking extensively with the Dutchman, adding that he believes Feyenoord provides the right environment for him to settle quickly and add value to the squad.

He described playing abroad as a new and exciting challenge that he is fully prepared to embrace, and said he is eager to begin. He also thanked Van Persie, Dennis, and the rest of the club’s leadership for their patience while he carefully considered his options.

Why is Sterling blocked from Feyenoord training?

According to talkSPORT, Raheem Sterling has yet to begin training with his new teammates because he has not been issued a work permit as of Friday, February 13.

As is the case in nearly every country, foreign workers are required to obtain a permit to work legally, and this regulation applies to Sterling during his move to the Netherlands.

Sterling snubs Bayern Munich offer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bayern Munich reportedly made a surprising approach for Raheem Sterling during the summer transfer window. However, the England international opted to decline the offer.

Despite the appeal of competing for trophies and playing in the Champions League at the Allianz Arena, Sterling remained firm in his choice to pass on a move to the Bundesliga powerhouse.

