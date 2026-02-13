Tottenham Hotspur have acted quickly to stabilise the club following the dismissal of head coach Thomas Frank

The North London side has appointed a former Juventus coach on an interim basis until the end of the season

The decision also means Mohammed Kudus will now work under a fourth different manager since arriving in England

Tottenham are set to appoint Igor Tudor as interim head coach until the end of the campaign after reaching a verbal agreement with the Croatian.

Final details are yet to be completed, but the move is advancing quickly following the exit of Thomas Frank.

Mohammed Kudus is set to work with Croatian Igor Tudor at Tottenham. Photos by Julian Finney and Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Igor Tudor to replace Frank at Spurs

Frank departed after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle, a result that deepened a worrying slump.

Spurs sit 16th in the Premier League, only five points above the relegation zone.

They have managed just two victories in their last 17 league outings, with brief relief coming against Brentford and Crystal Palace in December.

Across 26 matches this season, the club recorded seven wins, which represents a modest 26.9% success rate, according to the BBC.

In total, Frank oversaw 38 games, posting 13 wins, 11 draws and 14 losses. That stretch left him with a 34.2% win ratio, the lowest of any permanent manager in the club’s history.

Opta also notes his average of 1.12 points per match is the poorest return since Mauricio Pochettino left.

Tottenham plan to appoint a permanent successor in the summer. For now, the focus is survival and stability.

According to Sky Sports, Tudor will return briefly to Croatia before taking charge of training early next week as Spurs prepare for a north London derby against league leaders Arsenal.

His recent spell at Juventus offers encouragement. He inherited a side sitting fifth in Serie A after a turbulent period that included exits from the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

Under his guidance, Juventus climbed to fourth and secured qualification for Europe’s elite competition, losing only once in 11 matches.

That run earned him a two-year contract, though he was dismissed four months later after a form dipped.

Tudor is known for demanding intensity, discipline and structure. His teams press aggressively and transition quickly, traits Tottenham desperately need.

Igor Tudor Appointed: Mohammed Kudus Gets New Coach After Tottenham Sack Thomas Frank

Source: Getty Images

What Tudor's appointment mean for Kudus

The appointment could mark a turning point for Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Black Stars playmaker has shown flashes of quality, yet inconsistency around him has limited his influence.

In a compact system built on energy and swift attacks, his dribbling and versatility may become vital weapons.

For now, Kudus continues his recovery from a muscle problem sustained in January and is expected back next month.

Spurs hope both coach and player can spark a revival during a tense closing stretch, which begins against league leaders Arsenal.

Source: YEN.com.gh