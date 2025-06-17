Who is Lola Tung’s boyfriend? Inside The Summer I Turned Pretty star’s love life

Who is Lola Tung’s boyfriend? She is reportedly single as of this writing. Lola Tung’s fans are curious about her actual personal relationships, especially given her great on-screen chemistry with her co-stars. While she portrays a character in a love triangle on television, Lola has largely kept her real-life relationship status private.

Lola Tung at the Chanel and Tribeca luncheon in New York (L). Lola Tung at the 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel (R). Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lola Tung is currently single and has not publicly disclosed any romantic relationships or partners.

There have been rumours that she dated her The Summer I Turned Pretty co-stars Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno.

co-stars Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno. While her character, Isabel "Belly" Conklin, navigates relationships on the show, Tung appears to be focused on her professional life and personal growth.

Lola Tung’s profile summary

Full name Lola Tung Gender Female Date of birth 28 October 2002 Age 22 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′6″ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Father Peter Tung Mother Lori Tung Siblings 1 Education Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, Carnegie Mellon University Profession Actress, singer, model Years active 2021–present Net worth $2 million Instagram @lola.tung

Who is Lola Tung’s boyfriend in 2025?

Lola Tung is reportedly single as of June 2025. She has, however, been rumoured to have dated Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, her fellow actors from The Summer I Turned Pretty. Here is a more detailed look.

Christopher Briney (mid-2023)

Christopher Briney (L) and Lola Tung (R) attend Teen Vogue & Cast Of "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Celebrate Season 2 at Mr. Purple on 29 June 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Lola Tung has been rumoured to have dated Christopher Briney, an American actor. Christopher Briney and Lola Tung portray on-screen romantic partners Conrad Fisher and Belly Conklin in the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Their characters play a key role in the program's love triangle. Briney and Lola's shared sequences, full of hidden yearning and deep emotional connection, fuelled speculation that their relationship could extend beyond the stage.

However, Christopher and Tung are not romantically involved in real life. Christopher has been in a romantic relationship with actress Isabel Machado since June 2021. They met while studying at Pace University together.

Gavin Casalegno (2022)

Lola Tung (L) and Gavin Casalegno (R) attend the New York City premiere of the Prime Video series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" on 14 June 2022 in New York City. Photo: Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung's relationship has sparked curiosity among fans. In The Summer I Turned Pretty, Gavin Casalegno and Lola play Jeremiah Fisher and Belly Conklin, respectively. Their characters are involved in a major love story on the show.

In real life, Gavin and Lola are not romantically involved. They are good friends. Besides, Gavin is married to Cheyanne King. They got married in late 2024. Gavin formerly dated Larsen Thompson, an American dancer, actress, and model, from 2016 to 2022.

FAQs

Who is Lola Tung? She is an American singer, actress, and model known for her performance as Isabel "Belly" Conklin in The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022–2025). How old is Lola Tung? She is 22 years old as of June 2025. Lola was born on 28 October 2002. Who is Lola's boyfriend in real life? She is not currently dating anyone. Who did Gavin Casalegno marry in real life? Gavin is married to Cheyanne King. They got married in late 2024. What happened to Lola Tung? She was named the face of Coachtopia, a collection of Coach products created using sustainable manufacturing practices, in April 2023. Are Lola Tung and Rain Spencer friends? Lola Tung and Rain Spencer are close friends in real life. What is Lola Tung's height and weight? The American singer is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres and weighs approximately 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

Lola Tung is currently single. While her on-screen character, Isabel "Belly" Conklinn, is the centre of a captivating love triangle with the Fisher brothers, Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), these romantic plot lines do not represent her real-life relationship status. Lola has a private life, and there have been no verifiable rumours of her romantic relationships.

