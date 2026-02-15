Antoine Semenyo has revealed the powerful first message he received from Pep Guardiola after sealing his £64m move to Manchester City

The Ghana international has scored four goals in his first month at the Etihad, immediately easing the attacking burden on Haaland

Semenyo shone at Anfield as City staged a dramatic comeback against Liverpool FC to stay in the Premier League title hunt

A Ghanaian sports writer has backed Semenyo to become one of City’s most decisive attacking weapons before the season ends

Manchester City forward Antoine Semenyo has lifted the lid on his first exchange with manager Pep Guardiola following his big-money switch from AFC Bournemouth in January.

The 26-year-old has made a flying start to life at the Etihad Stadium, netting four goals in his opening month in sky blue.

Among them was a vital opener in the first leg of City’s Carabao Cup semi-final away to Newcastle United at St James’ Park, a strike that underlined why the Premier League champions were willing to invest £64 million in his services.

Semenyo’s arrival has injected fresh energy into City’s attack, which at times had leaned heavily on Erling Haaland for goals this season.

Guardiola has been keen to diversify his side’s threat in the final third, easing the burden on the prolific Norwegian and ensuring opponents cannot focus solely on stopping one man.

That added firepower was evident at Anfield last weekend. City recovered from a goal down to secure a dramatic victory over Liverpool FC, with Bernardo Silva and Haaland completing a stirring turnaround.

The result kept City within six points of league leaders Arsenal FC as the title race intensifies.

Semenyo led the line alongside Haaland and Omar Marmoush at Anfield and, barely a month after his arrival, has already become a trusted figure in Guardiola’s starting XI.

Semenyo given freedom to express himself

Speaking to Sky Sports, Semenyo shared how Guardiola immediately encouraged him to stay true to his instincts.

According to the Ghana international, the City boss urged him to play with freedom, to dribble, shoot, and attack defenders without hesitation. Guardiola made it clear he did not want the forward to dilute his strengths simply to fit into a possession-based system.

Instead, he emphasised that there would be moments within City’s structured build-up where Semenyo could take risks and express himself.

As covered by City Extra, the forward explained that Guardiola’s tactical detail has sharpened his own awareness.

From subtle movements designed to draw defenders out of position to recognising when to burst into space or run beyond the back line, Semenyo admitted he is now thinking about aspects of the game he previously overlooked.

He also credited his teammates for accelerating his adaptation. Their constant communication, positivity and precise service in attacking areas have helped him settle quickly and find the net.

Meanwhile, speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian sports writer Precious Semevor spoke glowingly about Semenyo’s rapid rise at City.

“Semenyo looks like a player built for this level. What stands out is not just the goals, but his fearlessness. Guardiola trusts players who are brave in one-v-one situations, and Semenyo has shown he is not intimidated by big stages like Anfield or cup semi-finals.

''If he maintains this consistency, he could become one of Manchester City’s most important attacking outlets before the season ends.”

With City challenging on multiple fronts and beginning a new era under director of football Hugo Viana, the Chelsea-born Ghanaian international appears poised to play a decisive role in the club’s pursuit of silverware in the months ahead.

Semenyo is Ghana's best player now

Earlier, YEN.com.gh broke down why Antoine Semenyo has risen to the top of Ghana’s football hierarchy, edging ahead of established stars such as Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey.

With decisive goals, a tireless work rate, and growing influence at both club and international level, Semenyo has positioned himself as Ghana’s most impactful player in the current cycle.

