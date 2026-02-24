FC Barcelona midfield maestro Pedri has revealed the one Real Madrid player he would love to share a dressing room with

The Spaniard overlooked Vinicius Junior and instead singled out another Los Blancos star he would relish playing alongside at Barca

Now fully fit after returning from injury, Pedri is expected to be central to the Catalan club's push for a potential treble this season

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Pedri has stirred fresh debate in Spain after revealing the one Real Madrid player he would love to see at Barcelona.

The 23-year-old made the admission during an appearance on the Spanish program El Hormiguero on Antena 3.

The show peeled back the curtain on life inside the Barcelona dressing room and touched on the rivalry with their fiercest opponents - Real Madrid.

Not Vinicius: Pedri Names One Real Madrid Star He’d Bring to Barcelona

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona's Pedri names Madrid star he rates

When asked which Madrid player he would sign if given the chance, Pedri did not pause.

He chose Kylian Mbappe. Ferran Torres, who sat beside him on the program, agreed with the selection.

The answer drew smiles, but it also underlined the respect Mbappe commands across Spain.

Watch the interview:

The choice comes as no surprise. Mbappe is enjoying a stunning campaign in La Liga.

He currently leads the scoring chart with 23 goals, seven ahead of Vedat Muriqi. After lifting the Pichichi crown last season, he looks well placed to defend it.

Even in a year where Real Madrid have blown hot and cold, the French forward has delivered. Across 33 matches in all competitions, the former Paris Saint-Germain poster boy has scored 38 times, according to Transfermarkt.

His speed unsettles defenders. His movement creates space. His finishing punishes mistakes.

Vinicius Junior has also raised his level in recent months, especially since Alvaro Arbeloa stepped into the coaching role previously held by Xabi Alonso.

Yet Mbappe remains the headline act. His influence has added more spice to El Clasico and given Madrid an edge in crucial moments.

Luis Enrique remains the only player to have directly moved from Real Madrid to Barcelona. Photos by Neal Simpson/EMPICS and Matthew Ashton/EMPICS.

Source: Getty Images

Players who directly swapped Madrid for Barcelona

History shows that moves between the two giants are extremely rare. Only one player has made a direct switch from Madrid to Barcelona.

That man is current PSG head coach Luis Enrique. He joined the Catalan side on a free transfer in 1996 and went on to become more associated with Barca than with his former club in the capital.

Samuel Eto'o also wore both shirts, but his path was different. The Cameroonian forward left Madrid, spent time at Real Mallorca, and later signed for Barcelona. It was not a straight transfer between rivals.

That context makes Pedri’s remarks feel more like admiration than possibility. Financial constraints at Barcelona further reduce any realistic chance of such a blockbuster move.

For now, it remains a dream scenario shared on a television couch. Still, in a rivalry where every word carries weight, even a lighthearted answer can set tongues wagging across Spain.

Haaland, Kane challenge Mbappe for Golden Shoe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe is facing strong competition from Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in the race to retain the European Golden Shoe.

The award is one of the game’s top individual prizes, given to the highest goalscorer across Europe’s major domestic leagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh