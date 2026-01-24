Kylian Mbappé Surpasses Real Madrid Icon on All-Time Career Goals List

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has on Saturday continued his ascent up the ranks of all-time goalscorers in football history.

The Frenchman’s latest victim? Ronaldo Nazário.

Mbappé is for his part currently locked in action on the domestic front.

After Real Madrid made the trip to Villarreal for a La Liga clash, the former PSG man was afforded an expected starting berth.

And as things stand, Mbappé’s solitary strike represents the difference between the two sides.

After the ball dropped kindly in his path in front of the Villarreal goal, the 27-year-old slotted home a typically composed finish.

In the process, Mbappé took his tally for the current campaign to 20 La Liga goals.

Even more significant, though, is the gifted attacker’s updated career tally.

Mbappé, it has been revealed, now sits at a remarkable 415 goals scored across the length of his time as a professional.

This is one more goal than was managed by ex-Real Madrid frontman and international icon Ronaldo Nazário.

