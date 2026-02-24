Real Madrid face a high-stakes rematch with Benfica, with tensions from the first leg still lingering ahead of Wednesday's showdown

Key players are under pressure to deliver and avoid suspension after a dramatic opening fixture that dominated headlines

Los Blancos must respond following a recent domestic setback if they hope to advance in the Champions League

Real Madrid could be dealing with potential suspensions ahead of their crucial UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Benfica on Wednesday.

Six members of Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad are one yellow card away from missing the first leg of the knockout stage if the Spanish giants advance.

Real Madrid vs. Benfica preview

Last week’s first-leg clash ended 1-0 in favour of Real Madrid, thanks to a second-half strike from Vinícius Júnior. However, the scoreline only tells part of the story, as the match was overshadowed by a highly charged incident that continues to spark debate.

Shortly after opening the scoring, Vinícius claimed he was racially abused by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni, prompting a 10-minute halt in play while the situation was addressed.

UEFA has since launched an investigation into the alleged incident, which dominated discussions following the game and added significant tension ahead of Wednesday’s return fixture.

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will be closely monitoring Vinícius’ mindset before confirming his inclusion in the starting lineup, but it is expected that the forward will take his place, determined to help Los Blancos secure progression.

The Spanish side comes into the game following a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna, a result that has left them trailing at the top of La Liga and underscores the need for a stronger performance if they are to advance in the Champions League.

Historically, Real have enjoyed success against Portuguese opposition, winning five of their last six matches. Should they navigate past Benfica, a two-legged Round of 16 tie against either Sporting Lisbon or Manchester City awaits, offering another stern test in Europe’s premier club competition.

6 Madrid players could be suspended

Meanwhile, six of Real Madrid's squad could be suspended for the Round of 16 proper if they receive a booking in tomorrow's game.

According to Managing Madrid, the players at risk are Alvaro Carreras, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Dean Huijsen, Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham.

Among them, only Carreras, Tchouaméni, and Vinícius are expected to start, with Bellingham and Rodrygo sidelined due to injury and Huijsen managing minor discomfort likely to keep him on the bench.

Even if Real progress past Benfica, the yellow card count will carry over, leaving these players vulnerable in the first leg of the Round of 16, as UEFA rules stipulate.

This situation increases the chances that Arbeloa may need to rotate his squad and rely on backup options to manage suspensions and maintain squad freshness during the Champions League campaign.

