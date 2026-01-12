Real Madrid have brought Xabi Alonso’s tenure at the Bernabéu to an end after just eight months in charge

The Spanish coach was appointed from Bayer Leverkusen following a remarkable Bundesliga campaign

However, a dramatic 4-3 defeat to Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final compounded Madrid’s struggles

Xabi Alonso has stepped down as head coach of Real Madrid after just seven months in charge.

Álvaro Arbeloa has been appointed as his replacement, with the former defender promoted from his role as coach of Real Madrid’s B team.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso leaves club and is replaced by Alvaro Arbeloa. Photo by Diego Souto

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Arbeloa has held that position since June 2025 and has also spent the past six years working within the club’s academy setup.

Real Madrid confirmed Alonso’s departure just a day after their defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia.

Alonso leaves the Santiago Bernabéu with Los Blancos sitting second in the LaLiga table at the halfway point of the season, four points adrift of leaders Barcelona.

In Europe, Real Madrid are currently seventh in the Champions League standings, having won four of their six matches and lost the other two.

In an official statement, the club said it had parted ways with Alonso by “mutual agreement,” bringing an early end to the tenure of the former midfielder, who also enjoyed a distinguished playing career at Real Madrid.

The statement read:

"Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values ​​of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

"Our club thanks Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."

Alonso was appointed by Real Madrid last summer as the successor to Carlo Ancelotti, following his remarkable achievement of leading Bayer Leverkusen to an unlikely Bundesliga and German Cup double in 2024.

He had also been strongly linked with the Liverpool job when Jürgen Klopp announced his departure from Anfield that same year, but chose to remain at Leverkusen for an additional season before eventually making the move to Madrid.

Alvaro Arbeloa, ex-head coach of Real Madrid Castilla. Image credit: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Who is new Real Madrid head coach Arbeloa?

Alvaro Arbeloa has been in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, the club’s B team, since the start of the current season.

The 42-year-old previously worked within Real’s academy system, enjoying notable success with the Juvenil A (Under-19) side.

During the 2022–23 campaign, Arbeloa guided the youth team to a historic treble, winning their league, the Copa del Rey Juvenil, and the Champions Cup.

He followed that up with another league title last season, further cementing his reputation as one of the club’s most promising young coaches.

A former Real Madrid defender, Arbeloa was also a teammate of Alonso during their playing careers at the Spanish giants, with the Spain national team, and at Liverpool.

Real Madrid's dressing room turns against Alonso

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Real Madrid dressing room has allegedly turned against Xabi Alonso, creating fresh tension inside the club.

Several players, including Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, are said to be questioning his management style and overall tactical approach.

Source: YEN.com.gh