Kylian Mbappé is defending the European Golden Shoe after winning the 2024-25 award with a sensational scoring campaign

The prestigious prize recognises Europe’s top league goalscorer and has previously been dominated by icons like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The 2025-26 race once again highlights the remarkable consistency and firepower of elite forwards across Europe’s top leagues

Kylian Mbappé’s defence of the European Golden Shoe is coming under serious pressure from the likes of Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

The European Golden Shoe remains one of football’s most prestigious individual honours, awarded to the most prolific goalscorer across Europe’s leading domestic leagues.

European Golden Shoe: Mbappe battles Kane, Haaland for top award

Each season sparks a fierce contest among elite forwards capable of delivering extraordinary goal returns.

While form, injuries and team dynamics naturally fluctuate, certain strikers consistently dominate the conversation — forwards whose movement, finishing and reliability keep them in contention year after year.

Historically, the award has been ruled by iconic names, from the record-breaking eras of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to more recent winners who have defined the modern game.

The 2024-25 edition was claimed by Mbappé after a sensational scoring campaign that reaffirmed his status as one of football’s most dependable goal machines, edging out Mohamed Salah for the prize.

As the 2025-26 season gathers pace, the race once again features a blend of established superstars and emerging elite forwards.

The leading contenders shaping Europe's Golden Shoe battle:

2025/26 European Golden Shoe contenders

1. Harry Kane | Bayern Munich | 28 goals

Kane’s all-round quality as both scorer and creator ensures he is almost always near the top of league scoring charts.

His clinical finishing, ability to shoot from anywhere around the penalty area and intelligent movement perfectly suit FC Bayern Munich’s dominant playing style.

With vast experience and remarkable consistency, Kane remains one of Europe’s most reliable attackers, regularly capable of producing 25 to 30 league goals in a single campaign.

2. Kylian Mbappé | Real Madrid | 23 goals

Mbappé combines electric pace, sharp intelligence and elite-level finishing to remain among the top scorers every season. Whether operating centrally or cutting in from the left, he repeatedly exploits defensive weaknesses.

Playing in an attack-oriented Real Madrid CF side enhances his output, and his tendency to deliver in crucial moments cements his standing as a long-term contender for Europe’s scoring crown.

3. Erling Haaland | Manchester City | 22 goals

Haaland is widely regarded as the benchmark for modern centre-forwards in Europe. His explosive speed, physical strength and ruthless finishing make him a constant threat in any Golden Shoe race.

Backed by the creativity of Manchester City F.C., Haaland consistently posts impressive numbers in domestic and continental competitions.

His positioning, relentless mindset and knack for converting even half-chances make him a perennial favourite.

4. Igor Thiago | Brentford | 17 goals

Igor Thiago is a powerful and tireless forward whose aggressive approach aligns perfectly with Brentford F.C.’s high-intensity style. He thrives on pressing defenders, holding up play and attacking aerial deliveries, giving him multiple ways to score.

His strength, aerial prowess and improving composure in front of goal allow him to compete effectively in the demanding environment of the Premier League.

As his finishing continues to sharpen, Thiago possesses the attributes to deliver consistently strong scoring seasons.

5. Vedat Muriqi | Mallorca | 16 goals

Vedat Muriqi impressed during spells in Turkey and Italy before joining RCD Mallorca in the 2021-22 campaign.

Since arriving in Spain, the experienced striker has regularly found the net in La Liga.

6. Lautaro Martínez | Inter | 14 goals

Lautaro Martínez remains the talisman of Inter Milan and consistently reaches double figures each season.

The Argentina international will be targeting an improvement on his 12 Serie A goals from last term as he aims to climb higher in this year’s Golden Shoe standings.

Harry Kane’s red-hot form continues

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Harry Kane’s exceptional 2025/26 season following Bayern Munich’s commanding 5-1 Bundesliga triumph over TSG Hoffenheim.

The former Tottenham talisman was once again at the heart of the action, scoring a stunning brace that showcased his clinical finishing, intelligent movement, and relentless consistency, underlining why he is one of the most feared forwards ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

