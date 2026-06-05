Calls have emerged for Ghana to leave Thomas Partey out of the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The former Arsenal midfielder continues to face scrutiny over his ongoing legal issues in the United Kingdom

Despite the controversy surrounding the 32-year-old, he remains a key figure in Ghana's plans for the global showpiece

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Thomas Partey's place in Ghana's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has become a major talking point after fresh calls for the midfielder to be left out of the tournament.

The 32-year-old remains one of the most experienced figures in the Black Stars setup, but his ongoing legal troubles in the United Kingdom have cast a shadow over his involvement at football's biggest event.

Ghana Urged to Drop Thomas Partey From Black Stars Squad Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Ryan Hiscott.

Source: Getty Images

Why Ghana is urged to drop Partey

Partey faces multiple sexual offence charges and is due to stand trial next year.

The former Arsenal star has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of forced coupling and one count of sexual assault linked to allegations made by four women between 2020 and 2022.

While the Villarreal midfielder continues to maintain his innocence, debate over his inclusion in Ghana's plans refuses to die down.

The latest criticism has come from former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, who believes Ghana would be better served leaving Partey out of the squad.

Ex-EPL club owner pushes for Partey's exclusion

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan argued that the circumstances surrounding the player make his participation difficult to justify.

"I think most people inside of a football club will suggest, and most people at the international level will suggest, that it is in the best interest for everybody that the player [Thomas Partey] isn't playing on the football field.

When asked if he would withdraw a player from his squad if he were charged with sexual offences. Jordan answered in the affirmative.

"I think that will be the sensible thing to do. Depending on the absolute specifics of the situation."

However, Jordan acknowledged that being charged does not automatically make someone guilty. He noted that every case must be assessed on its own merits.

Still, he maintained that once the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has completed its investigations and decided to bring charges, employers operating in the public eye have a responsibility to consider removing the individual from frontline duties.

Ghana Urged to Drop Thomas Partey From Black Stars Squad Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Carlos Queiroz backs Partey amid scrutiny

Away from the debate, Partey has already experienced a difficult build-up to the World Cup.

During Ghana's pre-tournament clash against Wales at Cardiff City Stadium on June 2, the midfielder was jeered by sections of the crowd.

Watch how Wales fans booed Partey, as shared on X:

His evening became even more challenging after a disappointing performance that saw him flirt with danger following a reckless challenge while already on a yellow card.

Despite the criticism, Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz has stood firmly behind his deputy captain.

He said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org:

"Nobody should be judged or condemned before a court makes a decision. The presumption of innocence must apply to everyone, starting with you, the press. But you publish things before the court. That’s your problem. You are responsible for creating this culture of impunity."

With Ghana preparing for a fifth appearance at the World Cup, Partey's role remains one of the most fiercely debated issues surrounding the national team.

Whether he can block out the noise and deliver on the grandest stage remains a question that will follow him throughout the tournament.

England FA weighs in on Partey handshake

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the English Football Association is reportedly considering how players would handle a potential pre-match handshake with Thomas Partey at the World Cup.

The discussions come as the midfielder prepares to stand trial in London over multiple sexual offence charges.

Source: YEN.com.gh