Franco Baresi, one of football's most decorated defenders, died aged 66 on 31 July after battling a pulmonary condition

AC Milan released an emotional statement confirming the passing of the man they described as the heart and soul of the club

Just two days before his death, the club had publicly denied circulating reports that Baresi had already passed away

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Italian football icon Franco Baresi has died at the age of 66, bringing an outpouring of tributes for one of the greatest defenders in the history of the game.

Baresi spent his entire professional career with AC Milan, where he became a club legend by winning six Serie A titles and three European Cups.

Franco Baresi, one of football’s greatest ever defenders, has died aged 66.

Source: Getty Images

He also lifted the 1982 FIFA World Cup with Italy, cementing his place among football's all-time greats.

The legendary defender had undergone lung surgery after being diagnosed with a pulmonary nodule and had been battling health issues in recent months.

AC Milan Pays Emotional Tribute

Confirming the devastating news, AC Milan released a heartfelt statement honouring their former captain.

The club said:

"Announcing the loss of someone who embodied the heart and soul of AC Milan is incredibly difficult."

Milan added that Baresi's legacy would live on forever, describing him as a symbol of the Rossoneri and promising to continue their journey inspired by his memory.

The statement also recalled his final public appearance just months ago during the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics at San Siro, calling it an unforgettable moment.

False Death Rumours Emerged Days Earlier

Just two days before announcing Baresi's passing, AC Milan had publicly denied widespread false reports claiming the legendary defender had died.

At the time, the club stressed that Baresi was facing a "difficult and delicate" period and urged supporters and the media to respect his family's privacy while avoiding the spread of unfounded rumours.

His death has now sparked tributes from across the football world, with fans, former teammates and clubs remembering one of the finest defenders ever to play the game

Baresi came through Milan’s youth set-up before going on to make a whopping 716 appearances for his boyhood club.

Alongside six Serie A titles, he won the Champions League – previously known as the European Cup – three times, three Super Cups and the Supercoppa Italiana on four occasions.

The San Siro favourite also got his hands on the Intercontinental Cup in back-to-back seasons.

Baresi appeared at three World Cups on his way to notching 81 caps for Italy.

And he lifted the sport’s biggest prize in 1982 – after beating West Germany in the final.

But among Baresi’s most eye-catching feats was appearing in the 1994 showpiece just 22 DAYS after undergoing knee surgery.

He tore his meniscus during Italy’s second group stage showdown against Norway.

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Source: YEN.com.gh