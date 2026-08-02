Group D supremacy is on the line as Ghana and Cameroon lock horns after opening their WAFCON campaigns with victories

Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren has challenged his side to be more ruthless in front of goal

YEN.com.gh previews the blockbuster showdown and explains how fans can watch the high-stakes clash live from Casablanca.

Ghana's Black Queens face their toughest test yet at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) when they take on Cameroon in a crucial Group D clash on Sunday, August 2, at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.

Both teams opened their campaigns with victories, making this one of the standout fixtures of matchday two. A win would put either side in a commanding position to reach the knockout stage.

Adding to the occasion is a shared piece of history. Ghana and Cameroon are among the few African nations to have reached the WAFCON final at least three times without lifting the trophy, making Sunday's encounter another chapter in a long-standing rivalry.

Ghana takes on Cameroon on August 2, 2026, in a high-stakes Group D match at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X and @_footballintel/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana vs Cameroon match preview

The Black Queens head into the game in excellent form after a 2-0 victory over Cape Verde in their opening match.

Kim Lars Björkegren's side has now won six of its last seven matches and has not conceded a goal during that run. Their only dropped points came in a goalless draw against Tanzania.

Watch highlights of Ghana's win over Cape Verde, as shared on X:

Cameroon also arrive with momentum, although their path has been less convincing.

The Indomitable Lionesses recovered from a difficult spell that included three straight defeats before recording victories over Benin, Mali and Nigeria in recent outings.

Both teams are expected to have full squads available, with no major injury concerns reported.

Doris Boaduwaa is expected to lead Ghana's attack against Cameroon in the Group D blockbuster. Photo credit: @GhanaWNT/X.

Source: Twitter

Despite Ghana's impressive defensive record, Björkegren wants more from his attack.

The Swedish coach admitted his side must be more clinical in front of goal and described Cameroon as a balanced team that blends experienced campaigners with exciting young talent, as cited by Ghanafa.org.

Cameroon coach Dimitri Lipoff also sounded confident ahead of the encounter, insisting: "We have a plan against Ghana."

According to Flashscore, Ghana won the first meeting between the two nations 2-1 in 2006.

The Black Queens have won two of the last five encounters, including a 2-0 victory in an international friendly in 2021.

How to watch Ghana vs Cameroon

The Group D showdown kicks off at 5:00 PM GMT on Sunday, August 2, at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca.

Fans in Ghana can watch the match live on GTV Sports+ and Max TV.

GTV Sports+, which did not broadcast Ghana's opening victory over Cape Verde, returns to air the Black Queens' second group game as they look to take a major step toward the WAFCON quarter-finals.

Pink Ladies Cup: Black Queens thump Russia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Queens secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Russia at the 2026 Pink Ladies Cup.

The emphatic win kept the West Africans on course for a historic title despite earlier concerns surrounding unrest in the region.

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Source: YEN.com.gh