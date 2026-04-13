Thomas Partey’s legal situation continues to evolve, with new developments adding fresh complexity to an already closely watched case

The Ghana international is now facing a wider set of allegations as court proceedings bring further details into focus

The Black Stars midfielder's concentration and readiness for the 2026 World Cup have now been questioned

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The legal case involving Thomas Partey continues to draw widespread attention, with fresh developments adding further complexity to an already high-profile situation.

As of April 2026, the Ghana international is facing multiple charges relating to alleged incidents said to have taken place between 2021 and 2022.

Thomas Partey at the Southwark Crown Court on Monday, April 13, 2026, amid ongoing legal proceedings. Image credit: Jordan Peck

Source: Getty Images

According to details presented in court, Thomas Partey has been charged with offences connected to alleged misconduct involving four different women. The identities of the complainants remain protected under UK law.

In total, the 32-year-old midfielder has pleaded not guilty to a series of serious allegations. These include five counts linked to alleged non-consensual acts and one count of sexual assault, which were first addressed during a court appearance in September 2025.

How many charges is Partey facing?

The total number of charges Thomas Parey is currently facing is seven, by four different women, whose allegations he has denied.

Thomas Partey pleads not guilty to all allegations made against him by four different women. Image credit: Carlos Jasso

Source: Getty Images

More recently, two additional charges were brought forward following a review of evidence by the Metropolitan Police and authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

During his latest appearance at Southwark Crown Court on April 13, 2026, the former Arsenal player formally entered not guilty pleas to the two newest allegations. According to Express, he spoke only to confirm his identity and submit his pleas.

Meanwhile, the court has since ruled that all charges will be heard together in a single trial. This decision, made by the Recorder of Westminster, aims to streamline proceedings but could also result in delays.

When does Thomas Partey's trial begin?

According to the BBC, the trial is scheduled to begin on November 2, 2026. However, there is a possibility it could be pushed back to early 2027, depending on legal preparations and judicial availability.

The former Atletico Madrid and Arsenal star is currently on bail under strict conditions, including a prohibition on contacting any of the complainants.

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Partey has continued his professional career and remains active at the club level with Villarreal, featuring in 26 matches this season, according to Transfermarkt.

It is important to note that under UK law, Partey is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court. The upcoming trial is expected to provide greater clarity as all allegations are examined in full.

Can Partey focus at 2026 Wold Cup?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the big question of whether Thomas Partey can maintain focus at the 2026 World Cup despite his ongoing off-field legal challenges and court proceedings.

There are concerns that the midfielder’s legal battle could become a major distraction, potentially affecting his concentration, form, and overall influence for the Black Stars during the FIFA tournament in North America.

Source: YEN.com.gh