The Black Stars have officially touched down in the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana's arrival was met with vibrant celebrations and fanfare as excitement continues to build around the tournament

Drawn in Group L, Carlos Queiroz's side will play two of their three group-stage matches on American soil

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Ghana has officially arrived in the United States as preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup enter the final stretch.

The four-time African champions touched down on June 3, just a day after their 1-1 draw against Wales in Cardiff, and were welcomed by a jubilant crowd of Ghanaian supporters eager to catch a glimpse of their national heroes.

The Black Stars officially land on American soil as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana arrives in USA, photos drop

Images shared on the Black Stars' official X account captured the excitement surrounding the team's arrival.

Dressed in PUMA travel gear, the players wore broad smiles as they received a warm reception from members of the Ghanaian community.

Watch the Black Stars' arrival, as shared on X:

The atmosphere felt remarkably familiar. Drums echoed through the gathering, traditional dances broke out, and fans lined up to take photographs and collect autographs from their favourite stars.

For many players, it was a reminder that wherever the Black Stars go, Ghana follows.

Below are the photos, as shared on X:

Where will Ghana camp for the WC?

Following their arrival, the team headed to Bryant University in Rhode Island, which will serve as Ghana's base throughout the early stages of the tournament.

The facility offers state-of-the-art resources designed to help the squad prepare for football's biggest competition.

According to journalist Gary Al-Smith, the university boasts a 43,000-square-foot field house, modern recovery and wellness centres, and training pitches maintained by the same expert responsible for Boston Stadium's playing surface.

Carlos Queiroz and his technical team will be hoping the world-class environment provides the perfect setting to sharpen preparations before Ghana's opening fixture.

Drawn in Group L alongside Panama, Croatia and England, the Black Stars will be targeting a place in the knockout rounds for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals in South Africa in 2010.

Players of the Black Stars form a huddle to pray on the tarmac after touching down in the United States on June 3, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana's concerning form ahead of WC

Despite securing qualification, Ghana's recent results have raised concerns ahead of the tournament.

The team endured a difficult spell after booking their ticket to North America, suffering defeats against Japan and South Korea before a heavy 5-1 loss to Austria and a narrow setback against Germany. Those results ultimately led to Otto Addo's departure from the dugout.

According to Flashscore, a second-string side then fell 2-0 to Mexico before Queiroz oversaw a draw against Wales in his first match in charge.

Although Lewis Koumas' late equaliser denied Ghana victory in Cardiff, there were encouraging signs from the performance, particularly in the second half.

Reports, backed by Ghanasoccernet, indicate that the Black Stars could face Jamaica in one final warm-up fixture before the World Cup begins.

Queiroz, however, still has several challenges to navigate. Ghana will be without first-choice centre-backs Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku due to injury, while Mohammed Kudus remains sidelined.

Thomas Partey is also searching for rhythm after an extended period without regular football.

As a result, fresh faces may be required to carry the team's hopes. Antoine Semenyo, Caleb Yirenkyi and Ernest Nuamah are among the players expected to shoulder greater responsibility as Ghana prepares for a demanding campaign.

2026 WC: Why Ghana is taking 4 goalkeepers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana will travel to the 2026 World Cup with four goalkeepers in its squad.

The approach is rooted in both performance and protection.

Source: YEN.com.gh