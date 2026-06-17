Andre Ayew encouraged Ghana’s players to show courage, discipline and unity ahead of their World Cup opener against Panama

Ghana qualified for their fifth World Cup after a strong campaign, winning eight of their 10 qualifying matches

The Black Stars enter the tournament looking to recover from a difficult World Cup record in recent matches

Andre Ayew has called on Ghana’s players to approach their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with courage as the Black Stars prepare for a crucial opening Group D match against Panama on Wednesday.

The former Ghana captain, who was not selected in Carlos Queiroz’s final World Cup squad, shared a message of encouragement with the team on Instagram ahead of their first game of the tournament.

Andre Ayew Sends Powerful Message to Black Stars Ahead of World Cup Opener

Source: Getty Images

Ayew urged the players to show determination, stay united and remain focused throughout their World Cup journey.

“Play with courage. Play with discipline. Play with heart. Fight for every ball, every minute, and for every teammate beside you.

“Difficult moments will come. Challenges will come. But champions are not made in comfort; they are made in unity and resolve when it matters most.

“Win, draw, or lose, one game does not define a team. Your character, resilience, and unity do.”

Black Stars eye another memorable World Cup campaign

The Black Stars secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup after an impressive qualifying campaign, finishing ahead of Madagascar and Mali with eight victories from 10 matches.

The tournament represents Ghana’s fifth appearance at football’s biggest stage and provides another opportunity to repeat the achievements of the 2010 Black Stars team that reached the quarter-finals in South Africa.

That historic run remains Ghana’s best-ever World Cup performance, with the team coming within a penalty shootout of reaching the semi-finals.

However, the Black Stars enter this year’s competition facing pressure after a challenging run of results.

The four-time African champions have won only one of their last seven World Cup matches and suffered six defeats in their previous seven games at the tournament.

Their difficult sequence was finally halted with a 1-1 draw against Wales, giving the team some confidence heading into the latest World Cup challenge.

As Ghana prepare to face Panama, Ayew’s message highlights the importance of mentality, teamwork and resilience if the Black Stars want to make a strong start and compete on the global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh