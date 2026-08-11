Julian Alvarez reportedly has a clause that could allow him to leave Atletico Madrid for certain clubs, including Barcelona

that could allow him to leave Atletico Madrid for certain clubs, including Barcelona The clause was allegedly inserted at Alvarez’s request , with the striker reportedly having a future move to Barcelona in mind

, with the striker reportedly having a future move to Barcelona in mind Barcelona want to pay the €130m fee in instalments, while the reported clause requires the full amount to be paid

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A La Liga insider has claimed that Julian Alvarez's contract at Atletico Madrid contains a confidential release clause worth €130 million that could give FC Barcelona a direct route to signing the Argentine forward.

The claim came from insider Enric Canyellas, who posted on X on 11 August in response to Spanish football analyst Jose Alvarez of El Chiringuito.

The secret code Barcelona could use to sign Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid emerges

Source: Getty Images

Jose Alvarez had previously reported the clause was valued at €120 million, but Canyellas, citing sources close to the player, put the figure slightly higher.

What the Clause Reportedly Contains

According to Canyellas, the release clause is distinct from Atletico Madrid's widely cited €500 million buyout clause and operates under specific conditions.

It can only be triggered if Alvarez himself formally requests to leave, and it is accessible only to a select group of clubs, with Barcelona specifically named among them.

"I've been assured that Julián Álvarez's contract includes the well-known release clause, which is separate from the buyout clause. This clause can only be activated if Julián requests to leave voluntarily, and it's only available to certain clubs, including Barça. The amount of the clause is €130 million. Jose Alvarez wasn't far off the mark…"

Canyellas also noted that the clause must be paid in full rather than in instalments, which he said explains why Barcelona attempted to negotiate directly with Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish club reportedly preferred a structured payment arrangement rather than paying the sum in one transaction.

Alvarez Said to Have Pushed for the Clause Himself

When asked by a supporter why the clause sits so far below Atletico's official €500 million release clause, Canyellas indicated that Alvarez personally requested its inclusion in his contract, with a future move to Barcelona already in mind at the time of signing.

Atletico Madrid have been firm in their refusal to engage with any transfer request. Despite Alvarez's attempts to part ways amicably, the club have resisted any negotiation and have not allowed him to meet head coach Diego Simeone.

Reports now suggest that Alvarez is prepared to take more drastic action to force through a departure if no resolution is reached.

A Prolonged Standoff

The situation has divided opinion. Some observers argue Atletico Madrid are within their rights to enforce the terms of Alvarez's contract and refuse to facilitate a move to a direct rival. Others contend that the club's refusal to engage in good-faith dialogue with a player of his standing reflects poorly on the institution.

Should the reported clause be verified and activated, it would represent one of the more significant transfer developments in European football this summer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh