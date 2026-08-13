Qatar's government has outlined the specific grounds under which a foreign national can be deported, with authorities empowered to act without a court ruling

Expatriates deported by court order face a long-term ban on re-entering Qatar unless the Minister personally approves their return

The law also allows authorities to detain affected foreigners for up to 30 days or restrict their movement to a specific location pending departure

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Qatar has formally set out the conditions under which a foreign national can be deported, expelled, or permanently barred from returning to the country, under provisions drawn from the country's residency and expatriate law.

The rules grant the Minister sweeping powers to act against foreigners whose continued presence in Qatar is deemed problematic, in some cases without requiring any court involvement.

Qatar establishes clear grounds for deportation, empowering authorities to act without court rulings, affecting expatriates' re-entry and movement restrictions. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4 grounds for deportation in Qatar

Under Article 37 of the law, the Minister can issue a deportation order against any expatriate whose presence is found to threaten national security or safety, harm the national economy, endanger public health, or violate public morals.

Critically, none of these grounds requires a court ruling; the Minister can act solely on his own assessment that a foreigner's stay poses any of these risks.

Once a court does issue a deportation or removal order, Article 38 empowers authorities to detain the affected expatriate for up to 30 days, with the option to renew that detention for a further 30 days.

Where detention is not practical, Article 39 provides an alternative: the individual may instead be required to reside at a designated location for renewable two-week periods, with an obligation to report regularly to the local security department on specified dates.

What a court-ordered deportation means for expatriates

Any foreigner expelled or ordered to leave by a court ruling faces a long-term ban on re-entering Qatar. Under Article 40, no automatic right of return exists; the Minister must personally authorise any such return. This effectively transforms a court-ordered deportation into an indefinite bar from the country.

A separate provision, Article 41, addresses expatriates who fail to obtain a valid residence permit or whose permit has lapsed. These individuals are required to leave Qatar but retain the right to return if they satisfy standard entry conditions under the law.

One concession exists for those needing time to settle financial or personal matters before departing.

Article 42 allows the Minister or a delegated representative to grant an expatriate facing a deportation or exit order a grace period of up to 90 days, provided an acceptable guarantee is submitted. That grace period may be renewed where circumstances require it.

The provisions apply broadly to Qatar's large expatriate population, with foreign nationals making up the overwhelming majority of residents.

Qatar announces fee-free special work permit and requirements

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar has launched a special work permit to give certain categories of foreign residents a new route into the country's labour market.

The Qatari government described it as an initiative that removes one of the most common financial hurdles faced by residents who want to enter the workforce.

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Source: YEN.com.gh