Beverly Afaglo's elder daughter, Violin Bless Ayebea Boadu Baah, spoke on behalf of the family in a video shared by her father, musician Choirmaster

The young woman addressed Ghanaians directly, expressing gratitude for the love, prayers and kindness shown to the family during a very difficult period

Beverly was laid to rest on Saturday, August 8, 2026, with family, friends and colleagues gathering to honour the late actress and to pay their last respects

Beverly Afaglo's elder daughter has broken her silence with an emotional message of gratitude to Ghanaians, days after the beloved actress was laid to rest.

Beverly Afaglo's daughter expresses gratitude to Ghanaians for their support during her mother's funeral. Image credit: Choirmaster, Utrends

Source: Facebook

Violin Bless Ayebea Boadu Baah delivered the message on behalf of her family in a video shared by her father, musician Choirmaster.

Speaking directly to Ghanaians, the young woman opened with warmth and sincerity, saying:

"Hello, Ghana. On behalf of our family, we want to say a big thank you so much for being there for our mom's funeral."

Beverly Afaglo's family grateful for Ghanaian love

Beverly Afaglo was buried on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in a ceremony that drew family members, friends, industry colleagues and well-wishers who came together to celebrate the life and legacy of the late actress.

Violin described the period following her mother's passing as one of the hardest the family has faced, but said the outpouring of support from across the country gave them the strength to push through.

"Your love, kindness, and prayers and support meant more to us than words can express," she said.

"It was a very difficult time, but having you by our side brought us comfort and strength."

Violin Bless promise to Ghanaians

Beyond expressing thanks, Beverly Afaglo's daughter gave Ghanaians her personal assurance that every act of kindness shown to their family during this period would stay with them.

"We truly appreciate everything you did for us, and we'll always be grateful," she said.

She brought her message to a close with a heartfelt prayer for all those who rallied behind the family, saying:

"May God bless you abundantly."

Her words offer a poignant look into how the family is processing their grief and leaning on the warmth of public support as they come to terms with the loss of one of Ghana's most recognisable screen personalities.

The TikTok video of Beverly Afaglo's daughter is below.

Beverly Afaglo's daughter reads tribute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Beverly Afaglo's daughter stepped forward to deliver a tribute at her mother's funeral on August 8, 2026.

The emotional moment was captured and shared by UTV Trendz, drawing widespread attention across social media.

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with messages of admiration for the young girl's courage during the service.

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Source: YEN.com.gh