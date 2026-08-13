Veteran actor Lil Win has announced his candidacy for Ghana Actors Guild president, setting up a contest against Van Vicker

He denied claims that his decision was aimed at derailing Van Vicker, despite recent public tension between the two actors

Lil Win outlined plans to seek investment for a sustainable streaming platform dedicated to Ghanaian filmmakers and their movies

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Veteran Ghanaian actor Lil Win has announced his candidacy for the presidency of the Ghana Actors Guild, setting up a potential contest against fellow actor Van Vicker amid already tense relations between the pair.

Lil Win announces his candidacy for Ghana Actors Guild president, setting up a contest against Van Vicker. Image credit: Lil Win/Van Vicker.

Source: Instagram

The announcement comes just two days after Lil Win publicly declared he would never work with Van Vicker again, accusing him of repeatedly rejecting movie roles and failing to communicate ahead of scheduled shoots.

It also lands against the backdrop of an eight-year legal battle within the Guild that only ended in January 2026, when a court ruled that former president Sammy Fiscian's tenure had lapsed back in 2017, and mandated Van Vicker to compile a new membership register and oversee fresh elections.

Lil Win announces Actors Guild presidential bid

In an interview with Poku 1 TV shared on August 13, 2026, the veteran actor declared his candidacy for the position. He said:

"Let it be known to all Ghanaians that I will be vying for the position of Actors' Guild president. I've already delegated someone to pick up the forms for me."

Bloggers present at the interview appeared taken aback by the announcement and asked whether the decision was based on an attempt to derail Van Vicker, who is reportedly contesting solo.

Lil Win denied this emphatically.

The TikTok video in which Lil Win announces his decision to contest Van Vicker is below.

Lil Win outlines vision for filmmakers

Asked what plans he intends to pursue if elected, Lil Win indicated that his biggest goal is to secure a sustainable platform for Ghanaian filmmakers to stream their movies and earn from their work.

He said:

"A lot of filmmakers do not have dedicated platforms to share their movies on. Most local movies are now on YouTube and on DSTV, which gives very limited options."

He went on to suggest a possible source of funding for the initiative, adding:

"Possibly, I will seek investment from Dubai or the Arab countries to help build a sustainable platform for the movie industry."

Van Vicker graduates with First-Class law degree

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Van Vicker graduated with a First-Class Honours Bachelor of Laws degree from Wisconsin International University College, Ghana, attending his graduation ceremony on June 19, 2026.

Reflecting on the achievement, he said the distinction was proof of academic mastery, not professional mastery, adding that becoming a great lawyer also requires mentorship, practical experience, and strong character.

His eldest daughter, J'dyl Vanette, had graduated with the same degree a year earlier from the University of Leicester in the UK.

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Source: YEN.com.gh