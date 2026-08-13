Tima Kumkum shared a heartfelt Instagram message after confirming her second marriage ended in April 2025

The media personality opened up about her separation during an emotional interview with Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime

Tima revealed she initially told her daughter her husband had travelled before facing the difficult truth with her children

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Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, widely known as Tima Kumkum, has broken her silence on the end of her second marriage with a deeply personal Instagram post focused on healing and self-worth rather than explanations.

Tima Kumkum speaks after she announced her divorce from her second husband. Image credit: Tima Kumkum

Source: Facebook

The post followed an emotional appearance on Joy Prime, where Tima Kumkum confirmed to host Nikki Samonas that she and her second husband had been living apart since April 1, 2025.

Viewers saw a visibly tearful Tima reflect on how the separation affected her household, revealing that she initially shielded her daughter from the truth by telling her that her father had gone away on a trip.

Over time, she had to sit her children down and honestly explain that their parents were going through difficulties and that the outcome could be either reconciliation or divorce.

Tima Kumkum refuses to take the battle public

Despite confirming the split, Tima has declined to share the circumstances that brought the marriage to its end, insisting some things do not belong in the public eye. Her Instagram message reinforced that position with clarity.

"Peace looks good on me. 💜✨ Some battles are not meant to be fought on social media, some stories are not meant to be explained, and some endings are simply life taking its course," she wrote.

The post gave followers a candid window into the private struggle behind the composed image she has been maintaining.

"I have cried, prayed, learned, healed and, most importantly, found myself again. ❤️" she added.

Acknowledging that the road to where she stands today was far from easy.

Tima Kumkum's message of gratitude

Tima used part of her message to thank the people who quietly showed up for her during one of the hardest periods of her life, from those who called and sent messages to those who simply prayed for her from a distance.

"I see the love, I feel the support, and I genuinely appreciate every single one of you. ❤️🙏🏾," she said.

She was equally firm about the tone she intends to carry forward:

"No bitterness. No explanations. No competition. Just Tima… choosing herself, protecting her peace and living beautifully. 💜"

She closed with a line that captured the spirit of the entire message:

"What is meant for me will never require me to lose myself to keep it."

Rather than allow the end of her marriage to become a prolonged public conversation, Tima Kumkum appears intent on redirecting that energy inward, focusing on rediscovering herself and moving through this chapter with grace.

The Instagram post of Tima Kumkum is below.

Tima Kumkum flies to UK amid divorce rumour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Tima Kumkum's trip to the UK with her children amid earlier divorce speculation.

Her trip sparked widespread reactions on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh