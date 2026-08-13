Kessben TV presenter DJ KA addressed allegations surrounding his relationship with Ama Parone in an August 12 interview

The Ghanaian DJ denied claims that he took advantage of Ama Parone by offering career assistance in exchange for intimacy

DJ KA insisted the two were in a genuine relationship, pushing back against what he called a misleading narrative

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Kessben TV presenter DJ KA has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his leaked video with Ama Parone, flatly denying that he used promises of career advancement to draw her into a romantic relationship.

DJ KA denies using career promises to lure Ama Parone into a relationship. Image credit: Ama Parone, DJ KA

Source: TikTok

The Ghanaian media personality addressed the matter during an interview on August 12, 2026, pushing back against what he characterised as a distorted version of events that had been circulating on social media since the video emerged.

"Let me clear this: I didn't take advantage of Jennifer (Ama Parone). I was in a relationship with her. I didn't lure her into bed with claims of helping her in her career," he stated.

DJ KA on his relationship with Ama Parone

DJ KA was emphatic that his connection with Ama Parone was a genuine romantic relationship and not a transactional arrangement where professional favours were offered in exchange for romantic moments.

He rejected suggestions that his position within the entertainment industry played any role in how the relationship developed, insisting the two were simply a couple.

The interview appeared designed to get ahead of a narrative that had painted him as someone who exploited a power imbalance to his advantage.

The TikTok video of DJ KA is below.

Fan reactions to DJ KA's interview

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after DJ KA spoke about his relationship with Ama Parone.

@Akosua wrote:

"This interview wasn't needed, DJ KA it is ok let it slide."

@Cash Man said:

"I think it's not necessarily...you owe no one an apology.The case is naturally dying, but these interviews will resurrect it again."

@SEYRAM commented:

"Then you have to marry her."

@Maame Serwaa added:

"But you said she was your daughter anaa?"

Ama Parone apologises after leak

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Kumasi-based radio presenter Ama Parone issued a public apology after a leaked private video allegedly involving her and Kessben FM's DJ KA spread on social media.

Ama Parone acknowledged the first video featured her but described it as part of a past she deeply regrets and said it does not reflect who she is today.

The broadcaster sent a message of praise to DJ KA for the support he has given her career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh