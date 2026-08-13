Kumawood actor Oteele went viral on social media after an alleged trending video leak showed him in a romantic moment with a woman identified online as Azigi

His wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, denied being the woman in the clip in a tearful TikTok video and apologised on behalf of her family

The scandal revived a resurfaced April 2025 interview where Gifty accused Oteele of repeated infidelity throughout their 13-year relationship

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Kumawood actor Oteele, born Stephen Yaw Mawunyo, is trending across Ghanaian social media after an alleged private video showing him in a romantic moment with a woman, reportedly identified online as "Azigi," began circulating this week.

Kumawood actor Oteele sparks reactions online after appearing in a trending video with a woman. Image credit: OteeleTVandAllFans

Source: Facebook

All about Oteele and his trending video

Before entering entertainment, Oteele once dreamed of becoming a medical doctor, but he instead broke into the industry selling CDs in Kumasi with Miracle Films.

He rose to fame as a comic actor in Kumawood, Ghana's Kumasi-based Twi-language film industry, frequently co-starring alongside fellow comedian Dr Likee in popular productions.

Oteele married Gifty Nana Afriyie in 2019, and the couple has five children together.

Their marriage weathered a serious health scare after Oteele battled a mysterious, roughly three-year illness that at times left him bedridden and unable to walk or speak; he has publicly credited his wife's care for his recovery.

Oteele video leak scandal

The controversy erupted after an alleged leaked video showing Oteele and another woman, widely speculated to be his lover, surfaced online, though its authenticity remains unverified.

Oteele has not publicly confirmed or denied appearing in the footage. His wife broke her silence in a tearful TikTok video, denying she was the woman in the clip while publicly apologising on behalf of her family.

The scandal also revived a resurfaced April 2025 interview in which Nana Afriyie Gifty had accused Oteele of repeated infidelity throughout their 13-year relationship. However, she said she chose to stay, setting firm boundaries such as barring him from bringing any alleged mistress into their home.

Amid the fallout, the actor's son Kevin posted an emotional TikTok video dancing with his young siblings at home, drawing sympathetic reactions from Ghanaians concerned for the children, after earlier claiming in a livestream that the circulating footage was AI-generated.

According to Ghanaian law, sharing the alleged explicit video could carry legal consequences.

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Source: YEN.com.gh