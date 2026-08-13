A security guard who witnessed the entire incident shared a detailed account of how the suspects operated near Zenith Bank in Labone

The eyewitness shared that the suspected robbers were sitting in a parked car, monitoring customers who had just withdrawn cash from the bank

Ghana Police Service confirmed on August 13, 2026, that one suspect was arrested while two others were shot during the operation

A security guard stationed near Zenith Bank in Labone has given a gripping firsthand account of how Ghanaian police officers foiled an attempted robbery, leaving two suspected criminals dead and one in custody.

An eyewitness account details how Ghana Police foiled an attempted robbery near Zenith Bank in Labone, resulting in two suspects dead and one arrested. Image credit: securenation_/Instagram

Source: UGC

The eyewitness, speaking in a video shared on Instagram by securenation_, described how the suspects had been sitting in a parked vehicle outside the bank, carefully watching customers as they withdrew cash.

Once a target stepped away from the bank, the suspects would allegedly trail them before moving in to rob them.

How the Ghana Police allegedly moved in

According to the security guard's account, police officers had been alerted to the suspects' movements and acted swiftly to intervene. When officers closed in, the suspects attempted to flee rather than surrender.

The pursuit escalated into a running confrontation, during which gunfire was reportedly exchanged between the fleeing suspects and officers.

The alleged standoff ended with two of the suspected robbers shot and killed, while a third was apprehended.

The security guard's animated narration of the events drew considerable attention online, with viewers noting his enthusiasm in recounting the dramatic scene as it unfolded before him.

The Instagram post below has a video of an eyewitness detailing how the alleged robbery unfolded and was eventually foiled.

Police confirm the Labone Incident

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the incident in an official Facebook post published on 13 August 2026.

The statement indicated that one suspect had been arrested and two others neutralised during the operation near Labone.

The eyewitness video sparked a wave of reactions from Ghanaians online, with many praising the conduct of the officers involved.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

youngwaves3 said:

"The security guy used to narrate movies to his classmates back in the days 😂😂😂😂. He is really happy to see it unfold in front of him 😂😂😂. He wishes he was part of the police team like he would kill a lot 😂😂😂😂."

kenshan_kennel_paws said:

"@ghanapolice you guys are really on another level when it comes to this. Good job done 🔥🔥🔥🪖🪖🪖🙌🙌🙌."

barima_acheampong said:

"Much respect for @ghpoliceservice 👏."

sektionbhee333 said:

"Gagagagaga😂😂😂🙌."

rich_kesh said:

"Good job."

Upper West: Police arrest alleged robbery gang

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Upper West Regional Police Command has broken up an armed robbery gang that terrorised communities across the Wa West District and Wa Municipality, arresting six suspects following a series of intelligence-led operations.

According to the Police, the suspects attacked victims, inflicted machete wounds on them and forced them to share their Mobile Money (MoMo) Personal Identification Numbers (PINs), which were subsequently used to transfer money from the victims' accounts to the suspects' MoMo accounts.

According to a report by GhanaWeb, those taken into custody have been identified as Amadu Moro, Adama Yussif, Iddrissu Adama, Korika Issaka, Zakaria Brigi, and Nasiru Abdul Rahman.

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Source: YEN.com.gh