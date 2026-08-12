Inno Morolong opened up about her bisexuality during a resurfaced clip from the Galston Anthony G2O Podcast

The South African media personality addressed a compromising video that began circulating widely on X (Twitter)

Rather than stepping back from the public eye, Inno posted a bathroom selfie and shared her official hosting rate card

South African media personality Inno Morolong has broken her silence on her sexuality, indicating she is bisexual in a resurfaced clip from the Galston Anthony G2O Podcast, just as a private video of her began trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Inno Morolong announces her sexuality in a resurfaced podcast clip while addressing a trending compromising video. Innomorolong_/Instagram

Source: UGC

The podcast, filmed in a relaxed indoor setting with brown leather chairs and a coffee table, captured Inno speaking candidly about her personal life with animated energy.

The timing of the clip's renewed circulation, coinciding with the spread of a compromising video reportedly recorded inside a vehicle, thrust her back into the centre of public conversation.

Inno Morolong on love and personal choices

During the interview, Inno touched on her approach to relationships, noting that despite the volume of male attention she receives, she is deliberate about who she pursues.

"I would like to use so many men wanting me, but I choose who I want," she said, adding that wealthy men tend to be too controlling for her taste.

"The problem with me is I like to also be a boss lady," she explained.

She then addressed her bisexuality with similar frankness.

"I'm bi. Because I'm a mom, I don't want to put that out there."

Inno clarified that while men have pursued her for financial reasons, she has kept this aspect of her identity largely private out of consideration for her role as a parent.

The X post below has the resurfaced video of Inno Morolong talking about her sexuality.

Inno Morolong post after leak raises eyebrows

Questions arose about how the compromising footage, said to have been recorded in a vehicle, spread so rapidly online.

Rather than withdrawing from public view, Inno responded by posting a confident bathroom selfie on social media shortly after the video began circulating.

A report shared by Briefly on August 12, 2026, indicated that Inno made a business move that signalled her intentions clearly, sharing her official hosting rate card.

According to the document, she charges R10,000 for appearances in Johannesburg and R50,000 for international bookings, a statement that she has no intention of allowing the controversy to diminish her brand or earning power.

Tima Kumkum confirms divorce from second husband in emotional interview. Image credit: The BBC Ghana

Source: Facebook

Tima Kumkum confirms separation from second husband

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian media personality Cynthia Tima Yeboah, known widely as Tima Kumkum, publicly confirmed the breakdown of her second marriage in a candid and emotional interview, sharing that she and her husband parted ways on April 1, 2025.

She made the revelation while speaking with actress and television host Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime, visibly moved to tears as she walked through the painful experience of her separation and the toll it has taken on her family.

Before her second marriage, Tima Kumkum spent seven years as a sole parent, shouldering the responsibilities of both mother and father for her children.

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Source: YEN.com.gh