A behind-the-scenes video captured Thomas Tuchel repeatedly shouting at Djed Spence during England's World Cup clash against Ghana

The England manager became visibly frustrated after Spence appeared not to respond to his instructions from the touchline

Tuchel's animated reaction has become one of the most talked-about moments from England's goalless draw with Ghana

A behind-the-scenes video from England's FIFA World Cup match against Ghana has gone viral after showing head coach Thomas Tuchel becoming visibly frustrated with defender Djed Spence during the game.

The footage, which has been widely shared across social media, captured Tuchel repeatedly calling out Spence's name from the touchline as England searched for a breakthrough against the Black Stars.

The tense exchange unfolded during the second half of the goalless draw, with Tuchel appearing eager to get a message across to his right-back.

Tuchel repeatedly calls out Djed Spence

In the trending clip, Tuchel can be heard shouting, "Djed! Djed! Djed!" several times in an effort to get the defender's attention.

Spence initially appeared not to respond to the England manager's instructions as play continued. Moments later, the defender briefly looked towards the technical area before making a body movement that suggested he had acknowledged the coach.

Tuchel, however, was still not satisfied with what he was seeing on the pitch.

The England boss immediately shouted, "Give and go!" as he continued directing his player from the sidelines.

Tuchel loses patience on the touchline

As the move developed, Tuchel's frustration became even more evident.

The former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich manager continued yelling instructions towards Spence while gesturing with his hands from the technical area.

Watch the X video of the heated moment between Thomas Tuchel and Djed Spence below:

His animated reaction reflected England's urgency as they attempted to break down Ghana's disciplined defensive setup.

The exchange has since attracted significant attention online, with many football fans highlighting Tuchel's passion and demanding touchline presence throughout the contest.

England struggles to break Ghana's defence

Despite enjoying long spells of possession, England were unable to find a way past Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare and the Black Stars' organised backline.

The match ended in a goalless draw, earning Ghana a valuable point while leaving England with work to do heading into their final Group L fixture.

Although the result itself dominated the headlines, the behind-the-scenes footage of Tuchel's interaction with Spence has quickly become another major talking point from the match.

The viral video has given supporters a rare glimpse into the communication between manager and player during one of England's biggest matches of the tournament, with Tuchel's passionate instructions continuing to circulate widely across social media.

Check out some comments below:

My bad commented:

"Djed needs to focus on the task at hand and do his job. Stop trying to be the muslim poster boy by avoiding handshakes and do the job he's been picked to do. For the life of me, I don't understand how he got on the team tbh. He was fighting relegation most of the season. I would go as far as to say the government had a say in the players picked to go over there to show diversity."

Andrew commented:

"The bloke has no respect for authority and has a massive ego. Difficult to manage. Does his own thing, whatever his instructions."

Westielufc commented:

"He was bad when he was on loan at Leeds. We sent him back because his attitude stank."

California Rover commented:

"We all knew that before he picked him. Not sure what Tuchel was thinking with his squad selection."

Kempes commented:

"Spence could argue in an empty room. He's as thick as they come as well."

Djed Spence avoids shaking Thomas Partey's hand in the pre-match ritual during the England vs Ghana FIFA World Cup match on June 23, 2026. Photos by Richard Pelham and Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Spence reacts after Partey handshake snub

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Djed Spence broke his silence with a cryptic one-word Instagram post after snubbing Thomas Partey’s handshake.

Amid backlash, particularly from Ghanaian fans, he later shared another post featuring the word 'BELIEVE' alongside a carousel of matchday images.

Source: YEN.com.gh