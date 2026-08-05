Nigeria, Zambia and Malawi all finished WAFCON 2026 Group C on six points, setting up a tense CAF tiebreaker

Nigeria sealed their quarter-final place with a commanding 6-2 win over Egypt, with Rasheedat Ajibade converting two penalties

YEN.com.gh explains why Nigeria and Malawi advanced ahead of Zambia despite the Copper Queens conceding just two goals

Nigeria and Malawi have reached the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after a dramatic Group C finale left all three teams tied on six points.

Despite Zambia finishing with a superior overall goal difference, CAF's head-to-head tiebreaker rules ultimately sent the Copper Queens out of the tournament.

WAFCON 2026: Why Nigeria and Malawi Qualified Ahead of Zambia Despite Equal Points

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Nigeria, coached by Justin Madugu, did their part by thrashing Egypt 6-2 in a thrilling final group game. Asisat Oshoala opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Gift Monday doubled the advantage just before half-time.

Egypt pulled one back through Nadine Ghazi, but substitute Uchenna Kanu restored Nigeria's two-goal cushion within a minute of coming on. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade then scored twice from the spot, while Joy Omewa completed the rout.

Zambia, meanwhile, beat Malawi 2-1 through goals from Barbara Banda and Prisca Chilufya. Tabitha Chawinga's strike proved insufficient as Malawi suffered defeat.

WAFCON 2026 tiebreaker: Why Zambia were eliminated

With Nigeria, Malawi and Zambia all on six points, CAF first considered only the results between the three teams rather than their overall goal difference.

Zambia beat Malawi 2-1 but lost 1-0 to Nigeria, while Malawi defeated Nigeria 3-2.

That left all three teams with three points from their head-to-head matches, meaning another tiebreaker was required.

Their head-to-head goal difference was also identical at zero, so CAF moved to goals scored in those fixtures.

That criterion finally separated them. Malawi had scored four goals in the relevant matches, Nigeria had three, while Zambia had only two.

Why Nigeria and Malawi qualified ahead of Zambia

As a result, Malawi finished ahead of Nigeria on head-to-head goals scored, with both teams advancing to the quarter-finals.

Zambia's impressive overall goal difference could not save them because their 6-0 victory over Egypt was not considered at this stage.

That result had given the Copper Queens a significant advantage in overall goal difference, but CAF only turns to that criterion after the applicable head-to-head rules fail to separate teams.

In the end, the difference came down to goals scored against each other, not goals scored throughout the entire group.

It was a painful exit for Zambia, who finished on the same six points as the two teams that progressed but were eliminated by the finest of margins.

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Source: YEN.com.gh