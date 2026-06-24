Djed Spence posted a cryptic one-word message on Instagram after refusing to shake Thomas Partey's hand

Spence visibly skipped Partey during the pre-match handshake ritual, with footage from the match capturing the moment

Netizens have since taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Tottenham star's now-unpopular decision

Djed Spence has sparked discussion after posting a puzzling seven-letter message on Instagram following his involvement in the pre-match handshake drama ahead of England’s Group L clash with Ghana.

The moment drew attention after he appeared to snub Thomas Partey, with reports suggesting England players were left to decide individually whether to engage in the customary greeting, as the FA took a neutral stance.

Djed Spence visibly snubs Thomas Partey in the pre-match handshake greeting ahead of the England vs Ghana World Cup match on June 23, 2026. Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Spence reacts after Partey handshake snub

Footage from the June 23 fixture showed Djed Spence keeping his hands down and staring ahead as Thomas Partey walked past him during the pre-match line-up.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender was the only player seen not engaging in the handshake with the Black Stars midfielder, a moment that quickly sparked debate among fans.

Watch the moment Spence snubbed Partey, as shared on X:

Amid growing backlash, particularly from Ghanaian supporters, Spence later took to Instagram to share a post featuring the word “BELIEVE,” alongside a carousel of his matchday images.

He made the post roughly six hours after the game, offering no further explanation.

Below is Spence's post, as shared on Instagram:

Although the message did not directly address the incident, it triggered further reactions online, with fans flooding the comments section to share mixed views on his actions during the match. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the responses from social media.

@suntaahafeezdebarber wrote:

"Partey is bigger than you."

@there.aljay8 demanded:

"Respect, Partey 😡."

@burry_quavo shared a similar sentiment:

"Be humble; respect Thomas Partey 😢"

When England manager Thomas Tuchel was asked about the handshake incident during his post-match press conference, the Football Association's lead communications manager intervened and stopped him from responding, citing legal reasons.

Watch Tuchel's response on the Partey-Spence drama, as shared on X:

Background to Spence's hostile Partey treatment

Partey is currently facing criminal proceedings in England.

According to the BBC, the Villarreal midfielder has been charged with seven counts of non-consensual offence and one count of sexual assault relating to alleged incidents between 2020 and 2022.

Two further charges were added in February 2026, following an initial charge in July 2025.

Djed Spence breaks his silence on social media with a cryptic 7-letter message after refusing to shake Thomas Partey's hand. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images .

Source: Getty Images

Partey denies all allegations and is due to stand trial at Southwark Crown Court in London, with proceedings potentially delayed until early 2027, according to Sky Sports.

Meanwhile, Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz defended his decision to select Partey, saying:

"As far as I know, in England, in Portugal, whatever, until the court makes a decision, the presumption of innocence is on the side of all court cases. So let the events run this normal course. Let the river flow and one day when the river meets the ocean, we're going to find the truth."

Why English fans booed Partey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Thomas Partey was booed by sections of the England support during Ghana's 2026 World Cup clash with the Three Lions.

The midfielder returned to the Black Stars' starting lineup after missing the opening victory over Panama due to visa-related issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh