A young man has raised eyebrows and sparked reactions following his response to Djed Spence's decision to snub Thomas Partey

This comes after he sent a voice note to the England player, lashing out at him over what he described as poor sportsmanship

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post shared varied opinions on the man's criticism

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A displeased Ghanaian man has sparked reactions after sending a voice note to Djed Spence over his treatment of Thomas Partey during the 2026 FIFA World Cup clash between the Black Stars and England.

In a voice note sent to Spence on Instagram, which he later screen-recorded and shared online, the young man chided the Tottenham Hotspur player over his decision to ignore Partey during the pre-match handshake.

Angry Ghanaian man sent Djed Spence a voice note calling him out for not to shaking Thomas Partey's hand during the game against Ghana. Image credit: Nick Potts, Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Sounding very upset, he sought to find out the motive behind Spence's actions, asking whether he knew better than the rest of his teammates, who acted differently.

“You will never make it in football. Write it down. Why did you refuse to shake Thomas Partey’s hand? You are not better than Partey or any Ghanaian player. Are you better than those who shook his hand?”

He then labelled Djed Spence as a bad footballer and vowed to have the player's Instagram account reported because of his actions.

The video concluded with the Ghanaian man urging Djed Spence to send the voice note to Mohammed Kudus to help translate the Twi statements he made.

Details on Spence's decision to snub Partey

This saga has emerged after the England Football Association reportedly considered whether England players should take part in the traditional pre-match handshake with Partey ahead of the game against Ghana, as the midfielder is currently standing trial in the United Kingdom on multiple charges.

Partey's alleged offences are said to have occurred between April 2020 and June 2022 during his time as an Arsenal player.

He was charged shortly after his Arsenal contract expired in July 2025

Djed Spence avoided Thomas Partey before Ghana's World Cup match against England on June 23, 2026. Image credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Below is the TikTok video of the man expressing his frustration with Djed Spence:

Reactions to voice note sent to Djed Spence

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the message sent by the man.

Yaw Dwarkwaa said:

"He was clearly looking for attention, and he got it, just not in the way he intended, as he has now received backlash. How can he act so unsportsmanly, knowing that Partey has not even been found guilty? He should put himself in Partey’s shoes. Shame"

Sandra Metedra stated:

"We don't care about him. We love Thomas no matter what."

Equation indicated:

"Tell him bad man. That's why Tottenham nearly got relegated."

London Lioness stated:

"Kobbie Mainoo can translate it to him."

ØÑÉÎL indicated:

"It's funny when people act as if many football players have never been involved in such incidents."

Charity Chacha stated:

"He just wanted to trend in a bad way, and he has gotten it."

Medikal slams Djed Spence over Partey snub

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian artiste Medikal lashed out at England defender Djed Spence over his refusal to shake Thomas Partey's hand.

In a post on X, the Shoulder hitmaker shared a photo of the Tottenham Hotspur player and slammed him over his decision to snub Partey during the pre-match handshake.

Source: YEN.com.gh